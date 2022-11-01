Weds., Nov. 2
Buena Vista
8-9 a.m. – Community Coffee at BV Community Center Aspen Room, 715 E. Main St., offers free coffee and a chance to hear updates on the town from local leaders.
Salida
Noon-4 p.m. – LGBTQ+ Health Fair at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., offers health-related Q&A, free medical services, info on sexual health and STI and a chance to meet local LGBTQ+ providers. Chaffee County Public Health’s Community Clinic will also be present.
5 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
5-8 p.m. – Between Me and the Plants performs alternative reggae at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-9 p.m. – Music therapist, singer and songwriter Kyshona performs roots, rock, R&B and folk at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $18 in advance, $20 day of show. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-kyshona-tickets-425240314227.
Thurs., Nov. 3
Buena Vista
5:30 p.m. – We Are Chaffee, in collaboration with Colorado Mountain College, hosts Dinner and a Movie at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, showcasing seven video shorts created by local people about their personal insights and experiences of home. Free childcare available.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m., performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – Irish & Old Time Music Jam Session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
8 p.m. – Karaoke Dance Party at Club E 146 inside the The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Fri., Nov. 4
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – 95th annual Fall Bazaar at Congregational United of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., features books, candy, baked goods, crafts, collectibles, handcrafted jewelry and raffle. Pulled pork lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
7 p.m. – “Anywhere From Here” ski movie premiere and fundraiser for BV’s adaptive ski program at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for kids 17 and younger at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/ski-movie-premier-fundraiser-for-bvs-adaptive/tickets.
Leadville
5-6:45 p.m. – First Fridays Family Movie Night at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., features “The Lego Movie.”
6:30-9 p.m. – Warren Miller’s film “Daymaker” is screened at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids at http://cloudcitymountainsports.org/warren-miller-1. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Ceruleus performs acoustic rock with a woodwind twist at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
5:45 p.m. – Día de los Muertos observance begins at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets, with a procession at 6 p.m. down F Street to the river where the departed will be remembered. A celebration will follow at 7 p.m. at A Church, 410 D St., with stories, live music, horchata and hands-on activities for all ages such as paper picado, sugar skull decorations and more. Food by Las Camelinas available for purchase.
7-10 p.m. – “String Americana” trio The Sweet Lillies perform at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Nov. 5
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Fall Festival & Craft Bazaar at St. Rome of Lima Parish Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., features raffles, crafts, baked goods and carry-out-only chili or soup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Holiday Bazaar at Grace Church, 203 W. Main St., features crafts, vintage collectibles, quilts, soft goods, pet toys and more.
6-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Community Dance at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., features potluck dinner at 6 p.m., dancing at 7 p.m. Donations welcome. No partner or experience necessary.
8:30 p.m. – Lucas Parker Band with Jessica Paige performs rock/fusion at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/lucas-parker-band-w-jessica-paige/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Robin James at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Forum Series presents a free pizza reception at 5:30 and lecture on “James Webb Telescope and the Habitability of Other Worlds” at 7:30 p.m. by Dr. Meredith A. MacGregor of CU at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. To RSVP for the reception, email treasurer@collegiatepeaksforum.org.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones & The Heebie Jeebies at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., Nov. 6
Buena Vista
Noon-3 p.m. – Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive, hosts a Paws for Thanks open house, with tours and light refreshments provided.
Salida
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Evening with an Expert at A Church, 419 D St., features Jamie Billesbach discussing starting a business/making a life pivot. $10 suggested donation.
Tues., Nov. 8
Buena Vista
Noon-1:30 p.m. – BV Connects networking at Buena Vista Correctional Complex with lunch by True Beginnings Café and speech by warden Jason Lengerich. Free, but register at https://forms.gle/6ip3s5CMdL2tF6LU7.
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.