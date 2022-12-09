PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 23
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE STRINGER ANNEXATION AS COMMERCIAL (C-1) ZONE DISTRICT
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on November 15, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of December, 2022.
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 18th day of November, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 9th day of December, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
__________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
__________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail December 9, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.