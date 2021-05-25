PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, June 14th, 2021– 6:30 p.m. – Planning and Zoning Commission
Public Hearing: Tailwind Apartments Multi-family Site Plan – 1000 Tailwind Street
Monday June 14th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Monday June 14th, 2021 for review of a Multi-Family Site Plan submitted by Tailwind Apartments LLC for their property located at 1000 Tailwind Street. The Multi-family Site Plan proposes 32-units on a 1.45-acre parcel located at 1000 Tailwind Street, Lot 5 of the Tailwind Subdivision, Parcel #R380510100202, Zoned T4. The proposed project is a mirror of Lot 6, 1010 Tailwind Street, which is currently under construction directly to the south with 32-units. The Site Plan can be viewed at Town Hall or sent digitally prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Telephone Attendance of Public. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet remotely via Zoom. Members of the public may elect to attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 822 6016 4739. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82260164739 or www.zoom.us.
*The Board will evaluate in person attendance as the meetings get closer. Should in person be included it will be identified on the posted agenda on the Town’s website, www.ponchaspringscolorado.us, at the Post Office, and Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 no later than the Friday before.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 25, 2021
