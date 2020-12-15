PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of November 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3069; Previous Case Nos. 97CW160, 14CW3034 – SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT (SOUTHEASTERN); c/o Lee E. Miller, General Counsel; 31717 United Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81001. (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicants’ attorneys: Stephen H. Leonhardt and April D. Hendricks; Burns, Figa & Will, P.C.; 6400 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 1000, Greenwood Village, CO 80111; (303) 796-2626)
Amended Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence and to Make Absolute in Part.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Purpose of Application. Southeastern seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for the remaining conditional portions of the appropriative rights of exchange decreed in Case No. 97CW160 (the “South Arkansas River Project Water Exchange” or “South Arkansas River Exchange”). Southeastern also seeks to make an additional portion of its South Arkansas River Exchange absolute. The purpose of this exchange is to deliver Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water (“Project Water”) allocated by Southeastern to eligible entities whose storage facilities and/or points of diversion are located in the drainage basin of the South Arkansas River. 3. Description of Conditional Appropriative Rights of Exchange. A. Previous Decrees: i. Original Decree: Case No. 97CW160, entered July 10, 2008, by District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado. ii. Subsequent Diligence Decree: Case No. 14CW3034, entered November 19, 2014, by District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado. B. Exchange Reach: The following reach of the South Arkansas River and its tributaries, including the North Fork of the South Arkansas River, Poncha Creek, Gray’s Creek, and the Middle Fork and Lake Fork of the South Arkansas River. The upstream termini are on the North Fork of the South Arkansas River, at North Fork Reservoir; on Gray’s Creek, at the O’Haver Filler Ditch headgate; and on the Lake Fork of the South Arkansas River, at Boss Lake. The downstream terminus is the confluence of the South Arkansas River with the Arkansas River. i. Lower Terminus: The confluence of the Arkansas River and the South Arkansas River, located in the SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 4, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the N.M.P.M., at a point approximately 300 feet North of the South Section line and 2,300 feet west of the East Section line. ii. Upper Termini (for conditional rights): a. O’Haver Reservoir, located in the center of Section 12, Township 48 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M. O’Haver Reservoir is an off-channel reservoir fed by Gray’s Creek, tributary to Poncha Creek, through the O’Haver Filler Ditch, headgate in the NW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 12, approximately 5,000 feet from the East section line and 1,400 feet from the South section line. b. Boss Lake, located in NE1/4 of Section 29, Township 50 North, Range 6 East, N.M.P.M. c. Any points along the South Arkansas River upstream of the Poncha Springs wells and any points along the North Fork of the South Arkansas River downstream of North Fork Reservoir. iii. A map of the exchange reach is attached to the Application as Exhibit A. C. Source of Exchange Water: i. Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water – West Slope Decrees: The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project (“Project”) diverts surface water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and their tributaries in Pitkin County. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613 (District Court, Garfield County) dated June 20, 1958, and August 3, 1959; and were modified by the decree in Case No. W-829-76 (District Court, Water Division No. 5) dated November 27, 1979; and were supplemented by the decree in Case No. 83CW352 (District Court, Water Division No. 5) dated May 31, 1985. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. Water diverted under these decrees travels under the Continental Divide through Boustead Tunnel, which empties into Turquoise Reservoir. This water may be stored in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir and elsewhere, and applied to beneficial use within Southeastern’s District boundaries. Because the water is imported from another river basin, it is fully consumable within Southeastern’s District boundaries in Water Division 2. ii. Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water – East Slope Decrees: The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project also diverts and stores surface water from the Arkansas River and its tributaries in Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Pueblo Counties. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 5141 (District Court, Chaffee County) dated July 9, 1969; and Civil Action No. B-42135 (District Court, Pueblo County) dated June 25, 1962; and were modified and supplemented by the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. These water rights include storage in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Pueblo Reservoir and elsewhere, with an appropriation date of February 10, 1939, and are expressly decreed as fully consumable and for reuse and exchange, for beneficial use within Southeastern’s District boundaries. Under these decrees, Turquoise Reservoir and Twin Lakes Reservoir may store native water or imported water, directly or by exchange with each other or with Pueblo Reservoir. iii. Project Water Allocations and Limitations: The Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (“UAWCD”), the Town of Poncha Springs, the City of Salida (“Salida”) and others are eligible to receive annual allocations of Project Water, which they may purchase and use after it is allocated to them by Southeastern. Southeastern allocates Project Water annually based on its principles, policies, rules and regulations, as they may be amended. Any and all use of Project Water in these exchanges will be pursuant to and subject to the above-referenced Decrees for the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, and to all lawful rules, regulations, policies, and contract obligations of Southeastern. This Application does not seek to give UAWCD, Salida, and Poncha Springs any rights to use Fryingpan-Arkansas Project structures, or any rights of ownership or rights to purchase or receive allocation of Project Water or return flows therefrom, but does not alter any existing rights (including allocation rights) they may otherwise have. UAWCD, Salida, Poncha Springs, and others may exchange and use Project Water only if, when, and to the extent they have purchased such water after it is allocated to them by Southeastern. This Application does not in any way seek to modify Southeastern’s decrees for the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water rights. The description of or reference to structures and water rights herein, other than the proposed exchanges described in this Application, does not in any way seek to amend or limit the decrees for those structures and water rights, and omissions in such descriptions and references shall in no way prejudice the owners of those structures and water rights. D. Appropriation Date: February 10, 1939. E. Sources: South Arkansas River and its tributaries, specifically the North Fork of the South Arkansas River, Poncha Creek, Gray’s Creek, and the Middle Fork and Lake Fork of the South Arkansas River. The source of substitute supply is Project Water, as described in Paragraph 3.C, above. F. Amount: Maximum total exchange rate of 60 c.f.s.; maximum total volume of 495 acre-feet per year. This maximum rate and amount include any exchanges of Project Water on the subject streams under the priorities decreed in Case No. 97CW160, including certain exchanges made under previous decrees specified in Paragraph 8.b of the Decree in Case No. 97CW160. G. Uses: i. Salida: Salida uses allocated Project Water within its municipal boundaries as a supplemental supply for municipal uses, including commercial, industrial, domestic uses and irrigation use incidental thereto. ii. Poncha Springs: Poncha Springs uses allocated Project Water within its municipal boundaries as a supplemental supply for municipal uses, including commercial, industrial, domestic uses and irrigation use incidental thereto. iii. UAWCD: UAWCD uses allocated Project Water as a supplemental supply for augmentation, municipal, industrial, and irrigation uses. iv. Southeastern may also provide allocated Project Water to other parties for municipal, industrial, irrigation and augmentation uses within Southeastern’s District boundaries. v. Allocated Project Water also may be used to replace evaporation losses on allocated Project Water stored by exchange in North Fork Reservoir, O’Haver Reservoir, and Boss Lake. 4. Detailed outline of work done toward operation of exchanges, completion of project and application of water to beneficial use: A. During the diligence period, lasting from November 2014 to November 2020, Southeastern’s staff has communicated with the United States Bureau of Reclamation, the Division Engineer for Division 2, and UAWCD to develop accounting for the exchanges decreed in Case No. 97CW160 and to monitor their operation. B. Salida, Poncha Springs and UAWCD rely in part on Project Water for the operation of their integrated water systems and augmentation plans, and all three entities received allocations of Project Water in most years during the diligence period. The South Arkansas River Exchange is an important way to deliver Project Water to Southeastern’s constituents to allow them to operate and further develop their systems. C. UAWCD has obtained and renewed authorizations from the United States Forest Service to maintain and operate North Fork Reservoir, O’Haver Reservoir, and Boss Lake. In its operation of these reservoirs, UAWCD has also cooperated with Southeastern to operate the portions of the conditional exchanges Southeastern is claiming as absolute. UAWCD’s operation of the South Arkansas River Exchange, the structures involved in the exchange, and its integrated water system as a whole shows diligence made toward developing Southeastern’s conditional rights decreed in Case No. 97CW160. D. As this Court has previously found, the construction, operation and maintenance of parts of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project demonstrate reasonable diligence for other parts of the Project. See, e.g., Decree in Case No. 14CW3034 at 5, ¶ 10 (Nov. 19, 2014). The collection, transportation, storage, and power systems of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project comprise one overall, integrated water supply project. The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project is the source of water for the South Arkansas River Exchange. Reasonable diligence on the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project is reasonable diligence on the South Arkansas River Exchange. Id. E. Work in connection with the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project and all its decreed diversions has been prosecuted with reasonable diligence. The existing East Slope structures of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project have been used to convey and store Project Water, including that diverted from the West Slope, and to deliver such water for decreed beneficial uses. Southeastern has contractual agreements for planning, construction, operation, maintenance and repayment of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project with the United States Bureau of Reclamation. Consequently, the acts of the Bureau of Reclamation evidence diligence with respect to Southeastern’s water rights. F. Fryingpan-Arkansas Project activities include operation, maintenance and improvement of the collection system. Operation is subject to the terms of Water Division 5 and Division 2 Decrees, the Operating Principles, and the Congressional authorizing legislation. Current diversions and recordkeeping are integral to future development of the system’s conditional rights. G. Throughout the diligence period, the existing facilities of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, including Turquoise Lake and Twin Lakes Dam, were in operation and maintenance status. From November 2014 through November 2020, Southeastern expended more than $20 million on East Slope and West Slope Project operation and maintenance costs. H. Southeastern has expended during November 2014 through November 2020 more than $350,000 for engineering and more than $1,500,000 for legal fees, primarily to protect Southeastern’s West and East Slope water decrees and for further Project development. Southeastern has appeared as a party in various water rights proceedings involving water rights along the Arkansas River and its tributaries in order to protect Southeastern’s various decreed rights in the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project. Southeastern also has expended substantial executive time and legal and engineering expense toward protecting and administering the Winter Water Storage Program in Pueblo Reservoir pursuant to the Decree in 84CW179, which program contributes to repayment of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project costs. Southeastern has taken part in various legislative, administrative and judicial proceedings to protect Southeastern’s rights in the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, including its absolute and conditional East Slope water rights. I. Southeastern has been diligent in the development of the remaining conditional water rights for the Project, and has been awarded findings of reasonable diligence for both its West Slope and East Slope conditional rights, in Case Nos. 18CW3063 (Water Division No. 5) and 16CW3079 (Water Division No. 2), respectively. Moreover, in Case No. 16CW3076, Water Division 2, Southeastern adjudicated changes in points of diversion and changes of use for several of the Project’s conditional water rights decreed in Civil Action No. 5141. These changes, decreed on November 11, 2018, will better maintain the feasibility of future development and use of those conditional rights as the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project is developed and operated. J. Southeastern also completed the adjudication of exchange rights in Case No. 06CW08, Water Division No. 2, in which a final decree was entered on February 14, 2017. This exchange permits the diversion of non-Project water by exchange upstream on the Arkansas River at Pueblo Reservoir (including the proposed Pueblo Reservoir Enlargement), and to deliver to the downstream calling water right an equivalent amount of substitute supply water from ditch diversions and storage in facilities below Pueblo Reservoir. Additionally, in Case No. 17CW3046, Water Division No. 2, Southeastern made absolute an additional portion of its appropriative right of exchange decreed in Case No. 99CW160, and received a finding of reasonable diligence for the remaining conditional portion of this water right. That exchange enables Southeastern to deliver Project Water to facilities along Grape Creek for use by entities within Southeastern’s boundaries that may be served by releases from the DeWeese-Dye Reservoir. Southeastern’s exchanges help to “secure the greatest benefit from the use and reuse of imported project waters within project boundaries in the State of Colorado,” as provided in the Operating Principles and contemplated in the decrees for Southeastern’s water rights. Southeastern’s activities with regard to these exchanges demonstrate reasonable diligence with respect to Southeastern’s water rights for the Project. K. The work performed and actions taken by Southeastern during the diligence period demonstrate Southeastern’s continuing need for and intent to develop the conditional exchange rights that are the subject of this Application. Moreover, these actions further establish that Project Water can and will be diverted by exchange; that the exchanged water can and will be beneficially used; and that Southeastern can and will complete the development of the South Arkansas River Exchange with diligence and within a reasonable time. 5. Claim to Make Conditional Right Absolute in Part: A. Date(s) water exchanged and applied to beneficial use: April 2015 to Present. B. Amount: During the diligence period, from November 2014 through November 2020, Project Water has been exchanged to Boss Lake and O’Haver Reservoir, in the following amounts. i. Boss Lake: Maximum daily average exchange rate of 0.46 cfs on October 28, 2015; and maximum annual exchange into storage of 20.25 acre-feet in 2016, as shown in Exhibit B attached to the Application. ii. O’Haver Reservoir: Maximum daily average exchange rate of 0.75 cfs on April 15, 2015; and maximum annual exchange into storage of 70.77 acre-feet in 2015, as shown in Exhibit B attached to the Application. C. Description of Exchange Locations: Project Water was exchanged from the confluence of the Arkansas River and the South Arkansas River, as described in Paragraph 3.B.i, to O’Haver Reservoir, as described in Paragraph 3.B.ii.a; and to Boss Lake, as described in Paragraph 3.B.ii.b. D. Use and place of use: Within the portion of UAWCD’s service area that also lies within Southeastern’s District boundaries, for the purposes described in Paragraph 3.G.iii. 6. Owners of Land and Facilities: The United States Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, owns Turquoise Reservoir and Twin Lakes Reservoir, and operates these facilities as part of the Congressionally-authorized Fryingpan-Arkansas Project. As part of this operation, Project Water is stored in these reservoirs under the West Slope Decrees and East Slope Decrees described in Paragraph 3.C. Pursuant to the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Operating Principles and Southeastern’s repayment contract with the United States, Allocated Project Water is released from storage based on Southeastern’s allocations of such water. O’Haver Reservoir and Boss Lake are located on federal lands within the San Isabel National Forest, which is managed by the USDA Forest Service. UAWCD has agreements with the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners that transfer the control, management, operation, and all right and interest of the County in and to O’Haver Reservoir and Boss Lake to UAWCD. WHEREFORE, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District respectfully requests that this Court enter a decree (1) finding that Southeastern’s South Arkansas River Exchange has been made absolute in the additional amount of 0.46 cfs and 20.25 acre-feet per year for exchanges to Boss Lake and 0.75 cfs and 70.77 acre-feet per year for exchanges to O’Haver Reservoir; (2) finding that Southeastern has exercised reasonable diligence in the development of the remaining conditional rights of exchange that is the subject of this Application; (3) continuing the conditional rights of exchange in full force and effect for another six years, until the date set for a subsequent application for a finding of reasonable diligence; and (4) providing such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of January 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of December 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail December 15, 2020
