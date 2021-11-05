PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 17
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 6 AND CHAPTER 16 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING SHORT TERM RENTALS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its local powers in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Title 31, Article 15 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, the City also possesses the authority to license and regulate businesses; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-23-301 the Council also possesses the authority to adopt and enforce zoning regulations; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to such authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations concerning short-term rentals within Chapter 6, Business Licenses and Regulations, and Chapter 16, Land use and Development, of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, the City of Salida is currently experiencing a severe shortage of housing and long-term rental units for the local workforce, and the diversion of the existing housing stock for short-term rental licenses contributes to the City’s housing shortage and has a direct and indirect impact on affordability and the availability of housing; and
WHEREAS, the City therefore engaged in a comprehensive public survey of approximately 750 residents, property owners and stakeholders, held work sessions, meetings and discussions, and reviewed City policy regarding housing of all types and short-term rentals, its impacts, availability, solutions and options that may lead to modification to land use regulations, business licensing requirements, staffing, funding and other regulatory measures; and
WHEREAS, as a result, Council adopted Ordinance 2021-15 on October 5, 2021, and due to additional public feedback has taken into consideration tweaks and amendments to the City’s short-term rental regulations; and
WHEREAS, after due and proper notice as required by C.R.S. §§ 31-23-304 and 305, the City Council held a public hearing on November 16, 2021; and
WHEREAS, the Council has conducted its review of all these issues and impacts, and has observed the processes provided for in the Code concerning short-term rentals, and finds that it is necessary for the public health, safety and welfare of its present and future residents, local workforce, businesses, customers, economy and tax base of Salida to furhter amend Chapter 6, Article VI, regarding short-term rental licenses, and Chapter 16, regarding short term rentals, as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 6-6-20 of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-6-20. Licensing; limitations; requirements.
(a) It shall be unlawful for any person or entity to engage in the short-term rental business without first applying for and procuring a license from the City Administrator or City Clerk. The initial license fee, renewal license fee and penalty for operating without a license shall be established by resolution of City Council, as may be amended from time to time, and payable annually in advance.
(b) Upon approval of a business license pursuant to this Article, the City Administrator or City Clerk shall issue a business license number to each short-term rental business.
(c) Short-term rental businesses shall include their business license number in the title of the listing for all public advertising, including but not limited to webhosting services such as Airbnb, Home Away, Trip Advisor, VRBO, Kayak, Orbitz, etc.
(d) Applications for a short-term rental license shall be submitted on a completed form provided by the City, and the City shall accept no incomplete applications. Applications shall include all information required on the form.
(e) Each licensee shall submit to the City, on a yearly basis, and upon renewal, an affidavit, signed by the licensee and notarized, attesting, under penalty of perjury, to the duration and frequency of the prior year's short-term rental history, including the specific number of rooms and nights rented in the prior year, as well as confirmation of payment of all applicable sales and occupational lodging taxes.
(f) The name of the license applicant must match the name of the owner on the deed for the property, or the person controlling the corporate owner of the property. The applicant shall submit to the City a copy of the recorded deed, showing the recording data with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder.
(g) Chaffee County residency. To be eligible to apply for a short-term rental license, the applicant and owner of the property to be rented must be a bona fide resident of Chaffee County, pursuant to the following requirements, restrictions and parameters:
(1) Bona fide residency in Chaffee County shall be documented and established by two (2) or more of the following:
a. Valid driver's license or Colorado identification card;
b. Current voter registration;
c. Valid motor vehicle registration;
d. Document(s) designating a primary residence for income tax purposes.
(2) If there is a corporate owner of the property, the person controlling the corporate owner must establish bona fide residency in Chaffee County, as required above, and must provide proof of operating agreements or documentation filed with the Colorado Secretary of State establishing that person’s control of the corporate owner.
(3) Current and valid documentation required by this Article must be provided to the City on an annual basis, for all new and renewal applications.
(4) Each licensee shall submit to the City, on an annual basis, for all new and renewal applications, an affidavit, signed by the applicant and notarized, attesting, under penalty of perjury, to bona fide residency in Chaffee County, as well as confirmation of the validity of all documentation submitted pursuant to this Article.
(5) All short-term rental units already licensed with the City as of November 8 December 19, 2021, the effective date of Ordinance 2021-157, may continue to operate and renew annually regardless of the Chaffee County residency eligibility requirements of this subsection (g) until such time that the property changes ownership, or the person(s) controlling the corporate owner of the property changes, or until such time the short-term rental license is revoked or abandoned pursuant to this Article. Furthermore, owners of property purchased, or under valid and executed contract to be purchased, prior to July 20December 19, 2021 may apply for a short-term rental license regardless of the eligibility requirements of this subsection (g), provided such license application is filed on or before June 1, 2022, and provided that the unit existed or had a valid building permit for construction on or before July 20December 19, 2021. If such a property had a valid building permit for construction on or before July 20December 19, 2021, and is unable to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy before June 1, 2022, such property owner may apply for an extension, in writing, to the City Administrator, except that if such extension is granted, the short-term rental license shall be filed on or before June 1, 2023.
(6) Exceptions to the residency requirements in this subsection (g) can be granted only upon City Council’s sole discretion related to a land use application process, such as an annexation, planned development or subdivision, where the applicant is providing at least double the amount of affordable housing units required by the inclusionary housing requirements in effect at the time of application, and pursuant to the terms and conditions imposed by City Council upon approval of the subject land use application.
(h) The maximum number of short-term rentals in the non-residential zones
(eg: RMU, C-1, C-2 and I) shall not exceed the caps in the following neighborhoods and designated areas, as illustrated in “Exhibit A” to Ordinance 2021-15, a running tally of which shall be kept with the City Clerk’s office along with the most recent neighborhood map, and open for public inspection at all times during business hours:
(1) C-2/Historic Downtown: Ninety-Nine (99) short-term rental licenses
(2) Highway 291 Corridor: Seventy-One (71) short-term rental licenses
(3) Industrial Corridor: Sixteen (16) short-term rental licenses
(4) Highway 50 corridor: Forty-Six (46) short-term rental licenses
(i) The caps in this subsection (h) of this Section 6-6-20 can be exceeded only upon City Council’s sole discretion related to a land use application process, such as an annexation, planned development or subdivision, where the applicant is providing at least double the amount of affordable housing units required by the inclusionary housing requirements in effect at the time of application, and pursuant to the terms and conditions imposed by City Council upon approval of the subject land use application.
Section 3. Section 16-4-190(q) of the Salida Municipal Code, regarding Review standards applicable to particular uses, Short-term Rentals, is hereby amended, by the amendment of subsection (q)(1)a.2. as follows:
Sec. 16-4-190. – Review standards applicable to particular uses.
…
(q) Short-term Rentals.
(1) Purpose...
a. Registration and licensing requirements.
…
2. A separate short-term license is required for each short-term rental property. The permit shall be issued only to the owner of the short-term rental property. No more than one (1) short-term rental permit is permitted per property owner, which for these purposes shall be considered the person controlling a corporate owner. Owners of property purchased, or under valid and executed contract to be purchased, in the RMU, C-2, C-1 and I zone districts, prior to December 19, 2021 are excepted from the preceding sentence, provided that the unit existed or had a valid building permit for construction before December 19, 2021, and provided that the short-term license applications are filed on or before June 1, 2022. All short-term rental permits shall be granted solely to the applicant at the address for which the permit is issued and shall not be transferable to any other person or legal entity or property. The owner of the short-term rental is responsible for compliance with the provisions of this Section and Chapter 6 Article VI pertaining to short-term rental licensing.
Section 4. Section 16-4-190(q) of the Salida Municipal Code, regarding Review standards applicable to particular uses, Short-term Rentals, is hereby amended, by the deletion of subsection (q)(2)k. as follows:
Sec. 16-4-190. – Review standards applicable to particular uses.
…
(q) Short-term Rentals.
…
(2) Conditions and standards.
…
k. Any development that has two (2) or more primary units on the same lot shall have no more than fifty percent (50%) of its units as short-term rental units.
Section 5. City Council shall revisit the City’s short-term rental regulations in
December 2022.
Section 6. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 2nd day of November, 2021, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 16th day of November, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 16th day of November, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:_______________
Mayor PT Wood
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:__________________
City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail November 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.