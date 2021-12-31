Public Notice
The Salida School District R-32J is requesting qualification statements and fee proposal for a Builder to complete Design-Build(D/B) services for the relocation of the Horizon Exploratory Academy to a new space at 627 Oak Street, Salida, CO 81201. The complete RFPQ is posted at www.salidaschools.com under About The District - Procurement.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 24, 28 and 31, 2021 and January 4, 2022
