PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
10/01/2021 - 10/31/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 175.39; A+ Glass LLC, 635.00; Abacus Partners, LLC, 81.86; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 1469.00; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 26775.00; Alec Coscarella, 38.00; AllMax Software, Inc., 1185.00; All-Phase Environmental Consultants Inc, 2800.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1683.15; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 598.29; Anew Septic, 200.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 180.00; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 135.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2607.85; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 142.90; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2609.73; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 135.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1482.88; AutoZone, 368.84; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 11435.00; Badger Meter Inc, 11699.40; Betty Scofield, 168.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 505.93; BoundTree Medical, 42.25; Brady Brothers Inc., 372.97; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 246.40; Business Solutions Leasing, 1437.99; C.S. Collins Inc., 23.14; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 62126.10; Cellco Partnership, 1326.56; CenturyLink, 1100.25; Cesare, Inc, 4109.40; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 98.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 23080.61; Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., 5000.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 2389.50; Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, 200.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2250.38; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 30.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 166.89; Cheryl Eigsti, 60.00; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 13127.62; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 8214.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 3495.49; Colorado Department of Transportation, 210613.79; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Environmental Certification Training, Inc., 275.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 51198.61; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 25877.98; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 112.50; Conrad W. Nelson, 100.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 85.00; Cooper Woodworks Inc, 4451.49; Core & Main LP, 4253.13; Crabtree Group, Inc., 438.75; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 310.76; Curtis Milstein, 64.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 390.00; Desirae Wilkins, 72.00; DME Solutions Inc, 48.21; DPC Industries, Inc., 955.23; Eagle Rock Distributing Company, LLC, 71.40; Ehlers and Associates, 5000.00; Elavon, Inc, 1917.22; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 102.20; Elite Brands of Colorado, 65.00; Elizabeth C. Sanders, 60.00; Elk Raven Photography LLC, 140.00; Environmental Resource Associates, 315.31; Erin Kelley, 219.88; ESO Solutions, Inc, 2833.01; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 191.88; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 3182.08; FDS Holdings, Inc, 717.03; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 1245.00; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 273.84; Fire and Police Pension Association, 40717.62; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3579.51; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 1606.17; Galls, LLC, 1823.50; Glacier Bank, 30301.06; Gobin’s Inc., 911.48; Grainger, 1558.97; H & E Equipment Services Inc, 4352.15; Hardline Equipment LLC, 321.65; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 2580.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 128.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 1464.86; Impresco LLC, 275.11; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 28486.27; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jane Templeton, 218.40; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 1466.24; Johnny Apple Tree Care LLC, 572.00; Judith Reese, 52.00; JWC Environmental Inc., 10378.00; Katherine Sigala, 125.00; Kathleen Davidoff, 140.00; Kathy Rohrich, 291.00; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 300.00; Koloski LLC, 935.82; Leatham Family, LLC, 587.75; Lighthouse Uniform, 698.29; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 380.00; Lynna’s Lodge LLC, 120.00; MACK Pack LLC, 808.24; Manhattan Short Inc, 391.50; Mary Jean Crume, 250.00; Materials Management Co, 403.70; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 539.61; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 5.70; McFarland Oil LLC, 5158.37; Michael S. Brown, 3200.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 140.21; Mike Hammock, 200.00; Miriam Luna Gonzalez, 233.97; Mishmash Electric, 1404.60; Montez Productions, LLC, 1000.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 122.50; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1777.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 337.10; Municipal Code Corporation, 2613.32; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 510.50; MUNIRevs Inc., 5625.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 637.24; Northern Tool & Equipment Company, Inc., 8599.99; OpenGov, Inc., 11100.00; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pamela Witty Denison, 69.92; Patricia Padgett McFeely, 160.00; Paul Silver, 48.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 112.25; Pitney Bowes, 364.59; Precision Concrete Cutting, 4397.34; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 80.75; Professional Police Supply Inc, 1240.00; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 4113.92; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; RAR LLC, 402.20; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 450.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 165.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Salida Auto Parts, 613.90; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Fiber Festival, 200.00; Salida Hospital District, 1589.40; Salida Rotary Club, 340.00; Sally Mather, 200.00; Santander Bank N.A., 143524.81; SGS North America Inc, 1517.85; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 232.50; Slate Communications, 7500.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3258.75; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 606.67; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 532.09; Sue Keyes, 80.00; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 375.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Alliance, 575.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4102.56; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 6.29; Thomas Franke, 316.00; Thomas J. Hittle, 3305.00; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 250.00; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 5766.23; Tom Bomer, 3085.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 10160.12; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2983.75; US Postmaster, 1258.07; USA Blue Book, 7186.54; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 207.24; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1425.14; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 900.80; Williams Equipment, LLC, 150.91; Wilson Williams, LLP, 22099.20; Winsupply of Salida, 1032.03; Xcel Energy - Salida, 48293.37; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 294874.00; Zikr Dance Ensemble, 3500.00
$1,305,483.23
Payroll Expenditure:
October 2021, $453,390.21
Total October Expenditures: $1,758,873.44
Published in The Mountain Mail November 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.