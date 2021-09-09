PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on September 27, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on the application of Kyle Buskist. The applicant is requesting approval for a variance on the property located at 325 W. Park Ave, legally known as Tract in Block 206 of Eddy Bros Addition and Part of Vacated Alley, City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The purpose of the request is to receive a variance from the minimum front lot line setback and the minimum rear lot line setback to build a second story addition on the existing nonconforming single-story residence. In the Single-Family Residential (R-1) zone district the required minimum front lot line setback is 30’ and the required minimum rear lot line setback is 30’ for a primary structure. The single-family residence was built in 1979 “prior to setback requirements” at the current front setback of 28’ and at the current rear setback of 7’. The applicant is requesting the variances to construct a second story addition to match the footprint of the existing residence.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department at (719) 530-2626. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.