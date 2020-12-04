PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will consider an amendment to the 2020 budget at its regular meeting on December 15, 2020.

___________________________

Lori Mitchell, County Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail December 4, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.