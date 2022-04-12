PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ELECTION
POLLING PLACE
§1-13.5-502, C.R.S.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Salida Hospital District of Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache Counties, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places:
1000 Rush Drive, Salida (Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 2nd Floor Conference Rooms)
112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista, (County Annex)
At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:
The names of persons nominated as Director for a THREE-Year Term:
William (Bill) Alderton
Rick Carroll
Dean Edwards
Adam Martinez
Lydia Segal
The names of persons nominated as Director for a ONE-Year Term:
Susan Dunn
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an eligible elector of said district for the purpose of said election is a resident of the special district (regardless of whether they own property); or an owner of real or personal taxable property within the special district (or their spouse/civil union partner) who owns the property in their (natural person) name.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from:
Juanita Ward, Designated Election Official of the Salida Hospital District at: 1000 Rush Drive Salida, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., until 2:00 p.m. on the Friday immediately preceding the regular election (April 29, 2022).
Salida Hospital District
Juanita Ward
Designated Election Official
Published in The Mountain Mail April 12, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.