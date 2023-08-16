PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Alice A. Ross, aka Alice Ann Ross and Alice Ross, Deceased

Case Number 20PR30021

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before  December 31, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Judy Ann Ross Smith  

10000 W Cheyenne Circle

Salida, CO  81201 

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address): 

Michael R. Smith, PC

2437 S. Xenon Way

Lakewood, CO 80228

Phone Number:   303-638-3010

E-mail: mike@msmithlaw.com

FAX Number: 303-484-4450

Atty. Reg. #: 16213

Published in The Mountain Mail August 8, 15,  and 22, 2023

