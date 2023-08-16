PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alice A. Ross, aka Alice Ann Ross and Alice Ross, Deceased
Case Number 20PR30021
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before December 31, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Judy Ann Ross Smith
10000 W Cheyenne Circle
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Michael R. Smith, PC
2437 S. Xenon Way
Lakewood, CO 80228
Phone Number: 303-638-3010
E-mail: mike@msmithlaw.com
FAX Number: 303-484-4450
Atty. Reg. #: 16213
Published in The Mountain Mail August 8, 15, and 22, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.