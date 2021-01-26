PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S., the personal property of Blair Denny, Gen Del 750 4th St., Sparks, NV 89431
Our lien will be enforced at A&A Storage of Poncha Springs, LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Unit contents: 750 Honda parts, motorcycle frame, picture frames, old metal cabinet, wood box, key cabinet
Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of at 10:00 am, Feb. 10th, 2021
Unit Number 415
Published in The Mountain Mail January 26 and February 2, 2021
