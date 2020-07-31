PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL
FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING
A RIGHT OF WAY VACATION AND REZONING APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on August 18th, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado to vacate a portion of a street known as East Crestone Avenue located within Strip C of Eddy Brothers Addition (between M Street and W. Third Street) and to rezone the parcel known as Part Lot 4-6 Strip C of Eddy Brothers Addition, Salida from Single-Family Residential (R-1) to Medium-Density Residential (R-2). Complete legal descriptions are available at City Hall.
The general purpose of the applications is to consolidate existing City-owned properties on either side of the vacated right-of-way and result in a parcel that may be developed in accordance with the development standards of the R-2 district. Subsequent approval requests will be required in order to construct up to six affordable housing units. Interested individuals may make comments during the public hearing in person (abiding by social distancing standards) or via GoToWebinar at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8402368210594753549. Comments may also be submitted via email ahead of time to bill.almquist@cityofsalida.com by 12:00pm on August 18th. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department by calling (719) 530-2634. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit https://cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 31, 2020
