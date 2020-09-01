PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:15 a.m., September 15, 2020 as a zoom meeting for the purpose of considering a Special Event Permit for the 9th Annual Salida Bike Fest/Banana Belt to be held on Saturday, September 19th from 8am – 3pm. The request is for a fee waiver of the $150.00 Special Event Permit fee. The event will use County Roads 101, 108 and 110 with an alternate course using County Roads 173, 175, 176, and 177.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 ID # 109 079 543. Information is available on the County website at www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 1, 2020
