PUBLIC NOTICE
PURSUANT TO THE LIQUOR LAWS OF COLORADO
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado, Tunnybuns LLC dba Little Red Hen, has requested the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado to grant a Tavern (City) liquor license to sell malt, vinous and spirituous liquors for consumption on premises at 302 G Street, Salida, CO 81201. A hearing on the application received June 9, 2023 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, July 18th. At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
LOCAL LICENSING AUTHORITY
_____________________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
Premises Posted by July 7, 2023
Published in The Mountain Mail June 16, 2023
