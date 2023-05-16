PUBLIC NOTICE
Planning & Zoning Commission
Monday, June 12, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: 6-12-2023, 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO, on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. for review of a Land Use Application submitted by Aristata Communications for a communications tower located at 5200 County Road 115, Poncha Springs, CO, Parcel R380516100040. The application is for a new tower site and equipment building at the Poncha Cemetery Hill, adjacent to the Chaffee County 911 system tower.
Electronic Login information:
Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 820 5300 9155. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82053009155 or www.zoom.us.
Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Monday, June 26, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: 6-26-2023, 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO, on Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. for review of a Land Use Application submitted by Aristata Communications for a communications tower located at 5200 County Road 115, Poncha Springs, CO, Parcel R380516100040. The application is for a new tower site and equipment building at the Poncha Cemetery Hill, adjacent to the Chaffee County 911 system tower.
Electronic Login information:
Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 837 8106 3902. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or aartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 16, 2023
