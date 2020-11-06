PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 E. 1st Street, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The hearing is regarding a limited impact review application submitted by Chaffee Housing Trust for a residential development consisting of five primary units (plus one accessory dwelling unit) located within four separate structures along West Third Street southeast of M Street. The applicant wishes to receive approval of the limited impact review for the development consistent with Sections 16-3-50 and 16-4-110 of the Salida Municipal Code. The site is zoned Medium Density Residential (R-2) and is currently owned by the City of Salida.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, interested individuals should make comments during the public hearing via GoToWebinar at the above link. Comments may also be mailed to City of Salida, Attn: Bill Almquist, 448 E. 1st St. Suite 112 submitted via email ahead of time to billalmquist@cityofsalida.com by 12:00pm on Monday, November 23rd. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department by calling (719) 530-2634. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/
Published in The Mountain Mail November 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.