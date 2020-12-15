PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of November 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW11; Previous Case Nos. 2000CW122, 2007CW97, 2014CW14 – GWENDOLYN B. CHAMPION, 2608 North Logan Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80907; (719) 471-3760
Application to Make Absolute in Whole or in Part
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Name of Structure: Rob Roy Ditch. 3. Describe conditional water right: A. Date of Original Decree: October 17, 2001. Case No: 2000CW12. Court: Water Division 2. B. All subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence: Date of Decree: September 11, 2008. Case No: 2007CW97(2000CW122). Court: Water Division 2. Date of Decree: December 15, 2014. Case No: 2014CW14. Court: Water Division 2. C. Legal Description: The headgate is located at a point on the East bank of Coal Camp Canyon Creek Which is tributary to Chalk Creek from which is derives its supply of water, whence the W¼ corner, Section 26, Township 15S, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, bears S 9°29’E 718 feet. The depth of said ditch at high-water line is .30 feet. The width of said ditch at high water-line is 2.0 feet. The bottom width of said ditch is 1.5 feet. The grade of said ditch is 140 feet per 1,000 feet. The length of said ditch is 1301 feet. The carrying capacity of said ditch is 3.0 feet per second of time. Source of UTM: Hand-held Garmin GPS. Accuracy of location displayed on GPS device: 10 feet. 4. Source: Coal Camp Canyon Creek which originates in the East ½ of Section 27, Township 15S, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian and terminates in the North ½ of Section 26, Township 15S, Range 80 West where said ditch empties into the Chalk Creek which is tributary to the Arkansas River. See Exhibit B attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) E. Appropriation Date: July 16, 1957. Amount: 1.0 c.f.s. F. Use: Domestic purposes, single family dwelling, stock watering and irrigation of approximately 2500 sq. ft. of lawns and gardens within the Rob Roy Millsite, Chaffee County, Colorado. 4. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion: Domestic purposes, single family dwelling, stock watering and irrigation of approximately 2500 sq. ft. of lawns and gardens within the Rob Roy Millsite, Chaffee County, Colorado. 5. Claim to make absolute in whole or in part: A. Date water applied to beneficial use: August 8, 1964 to present. Amount: 1.0 c.f.s C. Description of place of use where water is applied to beneficial use: Proposed to be irrigated is approximately 2500 sq. ft. located within the Rob Roy Millsite, Chaffee County, Colorado. 6. UTM Coordinates: Easting: 396293, Northing: 4284548 7. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicant
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of January 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of December 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail December 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.