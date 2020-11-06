PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Jerry B. Potts, a/k/a Jerry Potts, a/k/a Jerry Bob Potts, Deceased

Case Number 20PR30042

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before March 8, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Terry Potts

c/o Cutler Law Office, LLC

PO Box 743

Salida, CO  81201

Attorney:

Donald F. Cutler, IV

Cutler Law Office, LLC

PO Box 743

Salida, CO  81201

Phone Number:  (719) 539-5017

Fax Number: (719) 539-5018

E-mail:  office@cutlerlaw.org

Atty. Reg. # 32739

Published in The Mountain Mail November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.