PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Adult
Addie Lee Browning
For a Change of Name to:
Adelee Browning Richey
Case Number: 21C27
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on September 7, 2021 that an Amended Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Addie Lee Browning
be changed to
Adelee Browning Richey
SEAL
By /s/ Dana Petri
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 10, 14 and 17, 2021
