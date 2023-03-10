PUBLIC NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
CDOT Project Number: SAR C350-001
Location: Crestone, Colorado
CDOT Project Code: 23034
Name: Crestone Safe Routes to School
Project
Separate sealed BIDS for the Crestone Safe Routes to School Project will be received by Saguache County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 1314 Eleventh Street, P.O. Box 1840, Alamosa, Colorado 81101, until 2:00 P.M. local time on March 23, 2023, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The project consists of the following: constructing ±3,196 linear feet of concrete multi-use pathway with associated curb, gutter, curb ramps, asphalt paving, asphalt patching, Aggregate Base Course Class 6 placement, excavation, embankment, removal work, traffic control, traffic signage, public information services, pavement markings, surface drainage, ditching, best management practices of erosion control measures, and trail side landscaping including topsoil, conditioning, seeding, and mulching.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) sets the goals for Underutilized Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (UDBEs) in participation for a part of the work of this Contract. The goal for participation in this Contract by certified DBEs who have been determined to be underutilized has been established at 4%. The On-The-Job Training (OJT) goal for the project is 0 hours.
CDOT Form 606 – Anti-Collusion Affidavit and CDOT Form 1414 – Anticipated DBE Participation Plan (all included in Appendix A) must be submitted by all bidders with their bids. If these forms are not submitted, the bid is considered non responsive and shall be rejected. CDOT Form 85 – Contractor’s Proposal, (also in Appendix A) shall be submitted with the bidder indicating whether the fuel cost adjustment shall apply to the contract. If the bidder fails to indicate a choice or fails to submit Form 85, the fuel cost adjustment will not apply to the Contract. Please refer to SECTION II, Information to Bidders of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS for more information on the required Bid Documents.
The provisions of Form Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) 1273 apply to all work performed under the CONTRACT and are to be included in all subcontracts. Please refer to APPENDIX D: Colorado Department of Transportation Standard Special Provisions of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS for more information. This project includes funding by CDOT administered FHWA grants; therefore, the Davis Bacon Wages will apply.
Saguache County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 US.C. §§2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any Contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. An EEO-1 Report must be submitted to the Joint
Reporting Committee if the Contractor and subcontractors meet the eligibility requirements (29 CFR 1602.7). For additional information regarding these federal requirements, please refer to:
http://www.eeoc.gov/employers/eeo1survey/faq.cfm
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after February 27, 2023, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $85.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.
A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the Crestone Charter School, 330 East Lime Avenue, Crestone, CO 81131, at 2:00 P.M. local time on March 13, 2023. For questions contact Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at (970)-264-5055 ext. 105.
Date: February 23, 2023
Published in The Mountain Mail February 21, 24, 28, March 3, 7 and 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.