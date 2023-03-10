PUBLIC NOTICE
TOMAHAWK
STATE WILDLIFE AREA
CATTLE GRAZING LEASE
INVITATION TO BID
2023
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is accepting bids for controlled grazing at the Tomahawk State Wildlife Area in South Park. CPW is seeking an Exchange of Lease as the first option for the grazing rights. An exchange of lease would be defined as public access for hunting and/or fishing in exchange for the grazing rights. If an equitable exchange of lease is not submitted, CPW will then solicit cash bids per Animal Unit Month (AUM).
There is approximately 500 acres available, located 12 miles southwest of Fairplay, Colorado.
CPW is soliciting bids for, 144 yearlings or 77 pairs for four months (123 days), from May 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023. Use will be in accordance with a pasture rotation plan.
Bid form and information about the property are available from Ty Anderson 303-656-3649.
The deadline for sealed bids is April 15, 2023. The bids will be opened on April 17, 2023. CPW reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2023
