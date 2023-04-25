PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
LASTRAPES SCOTT
11848 NEW COUNTRY LN
COLUMBIA, MD 21044-4402
MIDDLEMISS ERICA L
11848 NEW COUNTRY LN
COLUMBIA, MD 21044-4402
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2020, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to DAVID P BREWSTER the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 4 THE COTTONWOODS
PLAT 312970
REC 419163
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to DAVID P BREWSTER.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2019;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of LASTRAPES SCOTT and MIDDLEMISS ERICA L for said year 2019;
That said DAVID P BREWSTER on the 8th day of March 2023, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to DAVID P BREWSTER on the 23rd day of August 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on April 25, 2023, May 2, 2023 and May 9, 2023.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 18th day of April 2023
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
