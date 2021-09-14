PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
08/01/2021 - 08/31/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
A1 Collection Agency, 269.37; AAdrone-tech, LLC, 650.00; Alarm Detection Systems, Inc., 346.08; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 6885.26; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 639.40; Anew Septic, 325.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 1313.60; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 3838.97; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 406.35; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1502.25; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 135.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1530.10; AutoZone, 215.28; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 4580.00; Badger Meter Inc, 3731.00; Barry Cole, 237.50; Betty Scofield, 520.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 359.93; Bill Almquist, 94.64; BoundTree Medical, 316.98; Brady Brothers Inc., 10598.76; Business Solutions Leasing, 1689.07; Butala Construction Company, 316.85; C.S. Collins Inc., 263.05; Canyon River Instruction LLC, 990.00; Carey Hallett, 1200.00; Carol Babcock, 70.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 71789.40; Cellco Partnership, 1190.76; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 200.00; CenturyLink, 1511.65; Cesare, Inc, 6568.60; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 86.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 16200.65; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2100.38; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 776.49; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 4674.81; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher L. Hudson, 1000.00; City of Salida, 14529.96; Colonial Life, 426.76; Colorado Department of Local Affairs, 14042.53; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 2383.00; Colorado Department of Transportation, 82091.93; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 113224.68; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 1940.00; Colorado State University, 2335.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 115.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 7592.25; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 149.17; Cummins Inc., 846.06; Currents Inc., 0.00; Curtis Milstein, 288.15; Dakoda DeFurio, 125.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 2145.00; David Criswell, 213.15; Discmania Inc, 7100.00; DME Solutions Inc, 48.21; DPC Industries, Inc., 1169.04; Eagle Rock Distributing Company, LLC, 85.95; EasYoke Management LLC, 406.35; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 2300.00; Elavon, Inc, 1783.93; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 473.78; Elite Brands of Colorado, 375.00; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 557.70; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 2284.39; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1246.13; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 1586.14; Fire and Police Pension Association, 62135.21; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3497.47; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 1965.16; Galls, LLC, 2772.84; Gary S. Johnson, 4200.00; Glacier Bank, 33959.60; Gobin’s Inc., 1956.74; Grainger, 1859.65; Grand View Park LLC, 371.97; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 27647.29; Harland Clarke Corp., 255.50; Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild, 100.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 1507.50; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 549.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 902.29; iiCON Construction Colorado, LLC, 9785.18; Impresco LLC, 647.81; Intermountain Overhead Door Service Inc., 200.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 27645.93; Ironman Enterprises, LLC, 9350.00; J & B LLC, 7955.52; Jennifer Swank, 300.00; Jerry Loudenburg, 6.96; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 682.10; Justin Hill, 1857.55; JVA, Incorporated, 462.00; Lance Cliff, 383.51; Leatham Family, LLC, 587.75; Leonard Flores, 231.00; Linda K. Cook, 96.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 7215.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 210.42; Louise Medved, 1784.00; MACK Pack LLC, 387.00; Mahnke Auto Body Salida, 4646.48; Materials Management Co, 403.70; Matthew & Marjorie Modrzewjewski, 832.29; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 623.88; McFarland Oil LLC, 5890.21; Michael Bena, 1000.00; Michael Bews, 313.92; Michael Haynes, 600.00; Miles Jones, 4313.57; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 157.50; Moors & McCumber, 660.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1324.26; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 422.40; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 16.63; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Nalco Company, 4850.01; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Otone Brassband, 1500.00; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 767.96; Pinnacol Assurance, 14883.10; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Precision Concrete Cuting, 11824.88; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 80.75; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 1687.31; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; RAR LLC, 170.00; Richey Design LLC, 345.60; Riverside Trophies, 2003.55; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 382.49; Salida Art Festival, 200.00; Salida Auto Parts, 949.03; Salida Hospital District, 3998.40; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 3557.28; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 197.74; Scott Street LLC, 2588.17; Scotty P. Krob, 6750.00; Sea-Western Inc, 5475.00; SGS North America Inc, 1988.03; Shakespeare in the Park, 1564.50; Sharpe Equipment & Irrigation, 134.10; Shelby G. Cox, 97.50; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 1285.75; Slate Communications, 5563.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3556.61; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 326.78; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 375.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 771.54; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4089.02; Thomas J. Hittle, 2919.00; Timber Line Electric & Control Corp., 1345.00; Town & Country Salida Inc., 74.41; Trans-West Inc., 7699.27; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 10229.08; Tyler Business Forms, 1472.75; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2643.15; United States Treasury, 18197.91; US Postmaster, 1251.61; USA Blue Book, 2211.88; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 194.04; VeriTrace, Inc, 121.60; W.S. Darley & Co., 172.25; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 984.49; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1140.35; Wilson Williams, LLP, 14716.12; Winsupply of Salida, 1800.96; Woods High Mountain Distillery, LLC, 71.00; Xcel Energy - Salida, 26947.34; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 384614.46; Zach Talbert, 150.28;
$1,222,129.88
Payroll Expenditure: August 2021, $466,899.92
Total August Expenditures: $1,689,029.80
Published in The Mountain Mail September 14, 2021
