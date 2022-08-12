PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Linda Cowan, a/k/a Linda Kay Cowan, Deceased
Case Number 22PR30031
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before JANUARY 6, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Mauro Meza
c/o Jenna L Mazzucca, Esq., PC
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq. PC
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
719-207-4279
Attorney Reg #40027
Fax: 719-539-3020
Published in The Mountain Mail August 12, 19 and 26, 2022
