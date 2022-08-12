PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Linda Cowan, a/k/a Linda Kay Cowan, Deceased

Case Number 22PR30031

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before JANUARY 6, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mauro Meza

c/o Jenna L Mazzucca, Esq., PC

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq. PC

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

719-207-4279

jenna@mazzuccalaw.com

Attorney Reg #40027

Fax: 719-539-3020

Published in The Mountain Mail August 12, 19 and 26, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.