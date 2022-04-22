PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Government is accepting bids for the Saguache Clinic Historical Clinic Exterior and Interior Rehabilitation.
For specific bid specifications of the building please contact Barbara Darden at Scheuber + Darden Architects, LLC at 303-915-8415 or email Barbara Darden at bdarden@scheuberdarden.com. There will be a walk through of the site on April 22, 2022 at 11AM, 405 Denver Avenue.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with “Saguache Clinic Historical Clinic Exterior and Interior Rehabilitation” written on the front of the envelope which contains the sealed bid. Bids must include proof of liability and proof of workers compensation insurance coverage.
Bids must be submitted to Saguache County Administration, 505 3rd Street, or PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 and must be submitted by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 3pm.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 and May 3, 2022
