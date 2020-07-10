PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on July 27th, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on the application of Chaffee County Administration. The applicant is requesting approval for variances on the property located at 104 Crestone Ave (Chaffee County Government Campus), legally known as Exempt Property Strip B Block 4 Eddy Brothers Addition, City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The purpose of the request is to receive: 1. A variance for parking requirements to allow adjacent striped parking at Thonoff Park and along a portion of Crestone Avenue to count towards on-site parking requirements (per agreement with the City of Salida); and 2. A variance for maximum lot coverage for an access drive to the rear of the existing building. Both requests are being made in anticipation of a proposed campus building addition. Interested persons are encouraged to participate in the public hearing, either by attending the hearing in person (abiding by social distancing standards) or by joining the hearing virtually at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277. The public may also comment on the proposals ahead of time. Please submit any email comments to bill.almquist@cityofsalida.com by 5:00pm on July 27th. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department by calling (719) 530-2634. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit https://cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 10, 2020
