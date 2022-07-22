PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 11
(Series of 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO SUBMITTING ORDINANCE No. 2022-06 TO A SPECIAL REFERENDUM ELECTION, AND CALLING A SPECIAL CITY ELECTION FOR NOVEMBER 8, 2022
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (the “City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Colorado;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-11-105, a referendum petition protesting Ordinance No. 2022-06 was timely filed with the City clerk and a final determination of petition sufficiency has taken place;
WHEREAS, pursuant to said statute, at its regular meeting held on July 19, 2022, the Salida City Council reconsidered and chose not to repeal Ordinance No. 2022-06;
WHEREAS, pursuant to said statute the Council is required to submit Ordinance No. for approval to the voters of the City of Salida;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. 31-11-111 Council is required to fix a ballot title for the referendum, endeavoring to accommodate the general understanding of a “yes” or “no” vote, as directed in subsection (3) of said statute:
WHEREAS, the foregoing obligations also require that the City call a special election in order to afford Salida voters the opportunity to vote on the Ordinance No. 2022-06 referendum,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Pursuant to C.R.S. 31-10-108, a special election of the City of Salida is called for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Section 2. The following question shall be submitted to the registered electors of the City of Salida at the special City election to be held in conjunction with the coordinated general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and conducted by the County Clerk. The County Clerk shall cause a notice of election for the referendum question to be published as part of the coordinated general election publication in substantially the same form as set below and add the question to the City’s General Election Ballot:
SHALL ORDINANCE No. 2022-06, CONCERNING THE SALIDA BOTTLING COMPANY PROJECT, BE APPROVED?
Section 3. If a majority of the votes cast on the ballot questions submitted at the general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, are in favor such question, Ordinance No. 2022-06 shall take effect.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 19th day of July, 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 19th day of July, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 2nd day of August, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this __ day of ___________, 2022.
City of Salida
_________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 22, 2022
