PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Brenda Mae Eberly, Deceased.
Case Number 2020PR24
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before November 24, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Jannette Perkins
21211 95th CT S
Kent, WA 98031-2000
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Jannette Perkins
21211 95th CT S
Kent, WA 98031
Phone Number: 425-780-2002
Email: jannetteperkins@yahoo.com
Published in The Mountain Mail July 24, 31 and August 7, 2020
