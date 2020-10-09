PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Dennis Michael Doran, a/k/a Dennis M. Doran, Dennis Doran, and Denny Doran, Deceased                                                                                                

Case Number 2020PR30035

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before February 2, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Nicholas J. Doran

P.O. Box 676

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Attorney or Party Without Attorney

(Name and Address):

Gary T. Potter, Atty. Reg.# 4342

Hayley M. Lambourn, Atty. Reg.#: 43766

Wade Ash Woods Hill & Farley, P.C.         

4500 Cherry Creek Dr. S., #600 

Denver, CO 80246

Phone Number: (303) 322-8943 

FAX Number: (303) 320-7501

E-mail: gpotter@wadeash.com

E-mail: hlambourn@wadeash.com

Published in The Mountain Mail October 2, 9 and 16, 2020

