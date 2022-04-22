PUBLIC NOTICE

District Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of: David Crane

Parent/Petitioner: David Crane

for Minor Child: King Sampson Grindle

to Change the Child's Name to:

King Sampson Crane

Case Number: 21DR18

Division 2 Courtroom 2

NOTICE TO NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT

BY PUBLICATION

Notice to: Coley Grindle, non-custodial parent

Notice is given that a hearing is scheduled as follows:

Date: May 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida CO 81201

for the purpose of requesting a change of name for King Sampson Grindle

At this hearing the Court may enter an order changing the name of the minor child.

To support or voice objection to the proposed name change, you must appear to the hearing.

Date: 4/8/22

/s/David Crane

Signature of Parent/Petitioner

606 Vine Street

Published in The Mountain Mail April 15, 19 and 22, 2022

