PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 10
(Series of 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO SUBMITTING THE QUESTION TO ELECTORS OF WHETHER TO CONVEY THE REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE SALIDA COMMUNITY CENTER TO SALIDA SENIOR CITIZENS, INC. FOR USE AS THE SALIDA COMMUNITY CENTER OR OTHER SIMILAR NON-PROFIT PURPOSES
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 5th day of July 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 8th day of July, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 19th day of July, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 19th day of July, 2022.
City of Salida
__________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 22, 2022
