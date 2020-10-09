PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Enid W. Bauer, a/k/a Daisy Enid Bauer, Enid Wilson Bauer, Enid Wilson Maxwell and Daisy Enid Wilson, Deceased

Case No. 2020 PR 30033

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before February 2, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Kent Bower Maxwell

9010 County Road 240

Salida, CO  81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney

(Name and Address):

R. Eric Solem, Atty. Reg. No. 6464

Zachary F. Woodward, Atty. Reg. No. 48265

SOLEM WILLIAMS & MCKINLEY, P.C.

3333 S. Bannock Street, Suite 900

Englewood, Colorado, 80110

Phone Number: 303-761-4900

FAX Number: 303-761-2989

E-mail:  eric@solemlaw.com

E-mail:  zach@solemlaw.com

Published in The Mountain Mail October 2, 9 and 16, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.