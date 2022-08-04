PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 14
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, REZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS LOT 15, WEST END MAJOR SUBDIVISION FROM MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-2) TO HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-3)
WHEREAS, SGP, LLC (“Petitioner”) is the owner of a certain tract of 0.36 acres of land located in the City of Salida described as Lot 15, West End Major Subdivision, Salida, County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (the “Property”); and
WHEREAS, on July 5, 2022, pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code, Petitioner filed a General Development Application to commence proceedings to rezone the Property from Medium Density Residential (R-2) to High Density Residential (R-3); and
WHEREAS, the Property was annexed with other land as part of the Upchurch Annexation which was approved by the City Council by Ordinance 2021-05 on April 20, 2021; and
WHEREAS, the Property was zoned to Medium Density Residential (R-2) by Ordinance 2021-06 on April 20, 2021; and
WHEREAS, an Annexation Agreement regarding development of the Property was approved by the City Council by Resolution No. 2021-11 on April 20, 2021 and recorded at Reception No. 472070, Chaffee County Recorder’s Office, Chaffee County; and
WHEREAS, a public hearing on the rezoning application for the Property was held on July 25, 2022 by the City of Salida Planning Commission who found that the review standards for rezoning were met and recommended that the City Council zone it as High Density Residential (R-3); and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, the public hearing on the rezoning application for the Property was held on August 16, 2022 at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Salida City Council.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property, Lot 15, West End Major Subdivision, Salida, County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, is hereby zoned High Density Residential (R-3).
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
4. Prior to issuance of a building permit, Section 7 – Inclusionary Housing of the Subdivision Improvements and Inclusionary Housing Agreement (West End Major Subdivision), Paragraph 7.1, shall be amended to require the construction of six (6) deed-restricted units.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 2, 2022 ADOPTED and ORDERED
PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 5 the day of August, 2022 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 16th day of August, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED BY
TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ____ day of August, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
____________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL] ATTEST:
________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the day of
, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the____ day of____ , 2022.
_____________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail August 5, 2022
