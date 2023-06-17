PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the Townsite of Cleora Lot Line Eliminations, the Townsite of Cleora Boundary Line Adjustments, and the Townsite of Cleora Road Vacations.
Name of Project: Townsite of Cleora Lot Line Eliminations, Townsite of Cleora Boundary Line Adjustments, and Townsite of Cleora Road Vacations
Applicant: Cleora LLC
Applicant Representative: Jeff Post
Location: 7385 Highway 50, Salida
Zone: Industrial & Recreational
Request: Cleora LLC is requesting Lot Line Eliminations, Boundary Line Adjustments, and Road Vacations for the historic Townsite of Cleora. These three subdivision exemptions are being reviewed concurrently. These existing lots would be served by a central potable water system and individual On-site Wastewater Treatment Systems.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, July 18, 2023. This land use hearing starts at 9:15 a.m., and will be held at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 East Main Street, Buena Vista. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Planner: Greg Laudenslager, (719) 530-5571, glaudenslager@chaffeecounty.org
Additional information regarding this text amendment is available for public inspection in the Planning & Zoning Department, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida. Public comments can be sent to the planner managing this application via email. Public comments can also be given in-person or via Zoom during the public hearing at the date and time listed above. Comments need to be received the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and must be disclosed at the public hearing(s) for this application.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 16, 2023
