PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CHAFFEE,

STATE OF COLORADO

CONSOLIDATED NOTICE TO ALL RESPONDENTS

Diligent efforts having been made to obtain personal service on the following named respondents without avail, the Court has ordered publication of the following actions under 14-10-107(4), C.R.S. 1973, as amended.

Respondents are hereby advised that a copy of the petition and summons may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court during regular business hours and that default judgment may be entered against that party upon whom service is made by such notice if he fails to appear or file a response within thirty days after date of publication.

Date Pub. Posting 3/28/23

Action No. 22DR68

Name of Parties

Ashley Nicole Haddox, Petitioner

and Jeremiah Edward Haddox, Respondent

Action Type Dissolution of Marriage

Last Day of Posting 4/27/23

REBECCA HOLMES, CLERK

CHAFFEE COUNTY COMBINED COURT

By: /s/ P. Love

Deputy Clerk

(SEAL)

Published in The Mountain Mail March 28, 2023

