PUBLIC NOTICE
The West Custer County Hospital District wishes to consider qualified applicants to establish and operate a full-service pharmacy in the Custer County Health Center building at 704 Edwards Ave., Westcliffe, CO 81252
Interested parties may receive a detailed Request For Proposal at:
admin@westcustercountyhospitaldistrict.com
Published in The Mountain Mail July 12, 15, 19 and 22, 2022
