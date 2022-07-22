PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joann L. Morgan a.k.a. Joann Louise Morgan, Deceased

Case Number: 2022PR30020

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before November 8, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Kevin S. Morgan

Personal Representative

10782 Xanadu Street

Commerce City, Colorado 80022

Attorney for Personal Representative:

HUGHES LAW LIMITED

Dustin T. Hughes

130 W. 2nd Street, Ste. 1

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-221-3336

E-mail: dustin@hred.co

Atty. Reg. #: 35184

Published in The Mountain Mail July 8, 15 and 22, 2022

