PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
07/01/2021 - 07/31/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 35167.00; A1 Collection Agency, 1270.22; Abbzug, Inc, 800.00; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 325.00; Alexis Barrera, 865.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1812.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Public Works Association, 140.00; American Red Cross, 80.00; American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers, 369.17; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 661.10; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2236.77; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1708.63; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 253.50; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1770.70; AutoZone, 432.37; Badger Meter Inc, 141.06; Bearss Landscaping, Inc., 2500.00; Bernice Strawn, 160.00; Betty Scofield, 124.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 2614.19; Brade Koal Bradshaw, 2500.00; Brady Brothers Inc., 3400.45; Broken String Guitars Inc, 1000.00; Bruce Hayes, 800.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1371.00; Butala Construction Company, 101.44; C.S. Collins Inc., 23.14; Canyon River Instruction LLC, 450.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 19545.00; Carey Hallett, 1750.00; Cellco Partnership, 810.87; Central Colorado Mountain Riders, 125.00; CenturyLink, 1383.05; Cesare, Inc, 7683.30; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 195.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 31125.00; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 50000.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2100.38; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christina Gramann, 900.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 944.00; City of Salida, 13211.36; Collegiate Peaks Electric, 1247.77; Colonial Life, 426.76; Colorado Department of Agriculture, 78.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 1019.25; Colorado Department of Revenue, 1049.35; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 108215.36; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 56127.13; Colorado State University Fund #2217900, 1200.00; Comedy Works Entertainment, 300.00; Compumeric Engineering, 10702.00; Conrad W. Nelson, 208.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 259.50; Core & Main LP, 6786.29; Crabtree Group, Inc., 10075.25; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 150.35; Cristine Leah Boyd, 624.00; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 1060.00; Curtis Killorn, 300.00; Curtis Milstein, 362.34; Dan Ogden Consulting, 7545.00; Daniel Distel, 166.37; David H. McNeil, 22140.00; Deborah Papp, 736.07; Dennis P. Medina, 1014.00; DME Solutions Inc, 110.03; Dooley Enterprises Inc, 2329.22; DPC Industries, Inc., 693.07; Dustin Tidwell, 300.00; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 1887.50; Elavon, Inc, 1845.67; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 12739.04; Elevator Inspections Inc, 350.00; Elite Brands of Colorado, 425.00; Elizabeth H. Golson, 960.00; Elsa L. Sanchez, 300.00; Emma Cozart, 300.00; Erik Alan Kean, 1500.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 4859.46; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1166.13; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 5311.06; Fire and Police Pension Association, 40913.58; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3055.67; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 784.09; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 2048.50; Gary Lacy, 9020.01; George A. Mossman, 1200.00; Glacier Bank, 35469.86; Gobin’s Inc., 1042.18; Government Finance Officers Association, 170.00; Grainger, 621.07; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 500.00; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 66017.65; H & E Equipment Services Inc, 1030.00; Hammer and Fire LLC, 1104.80; Hannah Baird Middleton Tidechild, 300.00; Heart of the Rockies DGC, 2000.00; Heather Inge, 300.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 345.00; Herbert Popinski, 3495.00; Hibu Inc, 172.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 2338.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 204.16; iiCON Construction Colorado, LLC, 16516.69; Impresco LLC, 674.04; Inland Truck Parts Company, 238.66; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 41166.38; Izabella Balcer, 300.00; Jason Haug, 638.20; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jenna Barnard, 300.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 888.27; Katherine Sanford, 300.00; Koloski LLC, 1606.30; LN Curtis & Sons, 600.00; Logan Myers, 525.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 386.60; MACK Pack LLC, 846.45; Mark Dean, 300.00; Mark R. Linne, 6000.00; Materials Management Co, 403.70; Mattix Mountains Inc, 1501.39; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 3378.30; McFarland Oil LLC, 4630.74; Meredith Cox, 512.80; Michael D Pelc, 1200.00; Michael G. Gunderman, 20275.16; Michael R Boyd, 1400.00; Michael Rosso, 80.10; Midwest Barricade Co Inc, 9297.50; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 108.95; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 365.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 840.97; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 35483.04; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 418.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 491.84; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 19219.76; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 19.51; Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, 709.96; Pinnacol Assurance, 15974.00; Pitney Bowes, 380.74; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 80.75; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 8554.38; Psychological Dimensions, PC, 350.00; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; RAR LLC, 85.00; Rebuild-It Services Group, LLC, 2766.30; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 800.00; Richey Design LLC, 142.80; Riverside Trophies, 143.85; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Rush Truck Centers of Colorado Inc, 3781.09; Rynn Miller, 97.60; Salida Auto Parts, 824.59; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4400.00; Salida Business Alliance, 200.00; Salida Hospital District, 795.00; Salida Mountain Trails, 500.00; Salida Rotary Club, 370.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 200.00; Sally Mather, 200.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 3181.50; SGS North America Inc, 2965.42; Sirchie Acquisition Co, LLC, 130.35; Slate Communications, 2900.00; Snow Mountain Design Studio LLC, 300.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4023.00; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 1258.07; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 2537.85; Stacy Falk, 300.00; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 715.88; Sydney Cook, 50.12; Sydney Schieren, 2172.50; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 1174.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3996.82; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 94.28; Tracey Melia, 229.08; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 9357.39; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 13289.11; US Postmaster, 1364.74; USA Blue Book, 993.65; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 203.28; VISA, 1110.73; W.S. Darley & Co., 893.44; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1561.74; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 876.99; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 1116.93; Wilkins Lumber Inc, 3347.40; Williams Equipment, LLC, 612.52; Wilson Williams, LLP, 15699.04; Winsupply of Salida, 1721.48; Xcel Energy - Salida, 44556.81; Yvonne Barnes, 800.00; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1310.00;
$984,234.89
Payroll Expenditure: July 2021, $710,013.45
Total July Expenditures: $1,694,248.34
Published in The Mountain Mail August 13, 2021
