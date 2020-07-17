PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County Combined Courts,
Salida, Colorado
Address: 142 Crestone Ave.
Phone: 719-539-6031
Plaintiffs: Ruth E. Walker, James Duane DePriest and G. Michael DePriest
v.
Defendants: Buena Vista School District R-31, Donald and Shannon L. Blossom, James and Elizabeth Birmingham, Unknown heirs of Walter and Myrtle Kritzmire, Jessie DeWayne Foote, Karl David and Regina Lynn Wens, Earnest E. and Sherri L. Morgan, Wayne E. and Ruth L. Blossom, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action, together as Defendants.
Michael H. Wilbur, LLC
Michael H. Wilbur, Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 238
Salida, Colorado 81201
Attorney for Plaintiffs
Phone No.: 719-200-7223
Email: mwilbur@colandlaw.com
Attorney Reg. # 36978
Case Number: 2020CV30015
SUMMONS
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS
You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response to the attached Complaint within twenty one (21) days after this Summons is served on you in the State of Colorado, or within thirty five (35) days after this Summons is served on you outside the State of Colorado.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice to you.
Subject Property Address: 512 California Street, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211, County of Chaffee, State of Colorado.
Legal Description: Tract A
A tract of land in the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ NW ¼) of Section 16, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th Principal Meridian described as follows:
Beginning at the Northwest Corner of Section 16; thence North 89°57’East along the Section line a distance of 391.4 feet; thence South 33°27’ West 300 feet more or less to the center of Cottonwood Creek; thence Northwesterly following the centerline of Cottonwood Creek 239 feet more or less to the West boundary of said Section 16; thence North along the Section line 172 feet more or less to the point of beginning.
Tract B
A part of portion of the North One-Half (N ½) of the Northwest Quarter (N ½ NW ¼) of Section 16, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, described by metes and bounds as follows:
Beginning at a point in the center of Cottonwood Creek, from whence the Northwest corner of said Section 16 bears North 42°08’ West a distance of 337 feet, thence North 33°27’ West a distance of 300 feet to a point on the North Boundary of Section 16, thence Easterly along the North Boundary of said Section 16, a distance of 132 feet, thence South 33°27’ West a distance of 372 feet, more or less to the center of said Cottonwood Creek, thence Northwesterly following the centerline of said Cottonwood Creek to the point of beginning.
Tract C
A tract of land being a portion of Lot 16, Block 62 and a portion of vacated Carbonate Street, said tract being in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 9, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the north boundary of said Section 16, from whence the NW corner (rebar and cap) of said section bears N. 89°09’06” W. 164.76; thence proceeding around the tract herein described S. 89°09’06” E. along said north section boundary a distance of 156.21 feet to the SW’ly boundary of California Street; thence North 57°55’ W. along said SW’ly tract boundary a distance of 133.56 feet; thence S. 32°05’00” W. 81.00 feet to the point of beginning.
LESS AND EXCEPT A tract of land located in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 16, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M., Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado, conveyed to Wayne E. Blossom and Ruth L. Blossom by instrument recorded in Book 466 at Page 189, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the NW corner (rebar and cap) of said Section 16; thence South 89°09’06” E. along the N. boundary of said section a distance of 164.76 feet; thence S. 32°05’00” W. 76.79 feet; thence N. 61°25’25” W. 141.14 feet to the point of beginning.
AND LESS AND EXCEPT A tract of land located in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 16, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado, as conveyed to Ernest E. Morgan and Sherri L. Morgan by instrument recorded in Book 466 at Page 187, and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at the point of intersection of the NE’ly boundary of California Street in said Town of Buena Vista with the north boundary of said Section 16, from whence the NW corner (rebar and cap) of said section bears North 89°09’06” W. A distance of 446.32 feet; thence proceeding around the tract herein described South 89°09’06” E. along said N. section boundary a distance of 77.08 feet; thence S. 33°27’ W. 39.99 feet; thence N. 57°55’ W. along the NE’ly boundary of said California Street if projected SE’ly a distance of 64.95 feet to the point of beginning.
PARCEL II (516 S. California)
A tract of land located in the North Half of the Northwest Quarter (N ½ NW ¼) of Section 16, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado, as described by conveyances in Book 325 at Page 210, Book 348 at Page 498, Book 360 at Page 710 and Book 361 at Page 384 and better described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the center of Cottonwood Creek from whence the northwest corner of said Section 16 bears North 50°39’ West, a distance of 671 feet; thence North 19°15’ East, a distance of 439 feet to a point in the north boundary of said Section 16; thence West along the north boundary of said Section 16, a distance 145.5 feet; thence South 33°27’ West, a distance of 327 feet, more or less, to the center of said Cottonwood Creek; thence Southeasterly following the centerline of said Cottonwood Creek to the point of beginning. (Ref: Improvement plat prepared by Salida Surveyors, Inc., Morris Burney, Colorado Registered Land Surveyor No. 10721)
Also described as follows:
A tract of land located in the North One Half of the Northwest Quarter (N ½ NW ¼) of Section 16, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M., within the Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the center of Cottonwood Creek from whence the northwest Corner of said Section 16 bears North 43°15’45” West, a distance of 457.87 feet, said northwest corner being a 5/8 inch steel reinforcing bar with cap as set by Robert G. Biglow, Registered Land Surveyor No. 6753; thence proceeding around the tract North 33°57’02” East, a distance of 41.00 feet to a witness reinforcing bar with cap; thence continuing North 33°57’02” East 331.00 feet to a point marked by a 5/8 inch steel reinforcing bar with cap; thence South 89°26’53” East 145.29 feet to a point marked by a 5/8 inch steel reinforcing bar with cap; thence South 19°36’41” West 410.06 feet to a witness reinforcing bar with cap; thence continuing South 19°36’41” West 28.94 feet to the center of Cottonwood Creek; thence Northwesterly following the centerline of said Cottonwood Creek 230 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. (Ref: Improvement plat prepared by Nielson Dragos Engineers, Larry R. Goebel, Registered Land Surveyor No. 13197, August 28, 1979)
TOGETHER WITH an easement over and across property described in Deed recorded in Book 297 at Page 363 and in Book 283 at Page 75, the purpose of running utilities over, above and below said tract and for a roadway, as granted by Ruth DePriest to Karl David Wens and Regina Lynn Wens.
Dated: March 2, 2020
/s/ Michael H. Wilbur
Michael H. Wilbur, #36978
Attorney for the Plaintiffs
Published in The Mountain Mail July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020
