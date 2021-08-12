PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, September 13th, 2021– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Subdivision Final Plat – Holman Addition
Monday, September 13th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., on Monday September 13th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Final Plat for a proposed Subdivision of a 6.34-acre lot owed by Elizabeth Holman to be divided into 3 lots (1 – 3.93-acre lot, 1 – 1.070-acre lot and one - 1.06-acre lot).
The subdivision is located on the west side of Poncha Springs/US 285 on a vacant lot to the north of Quarry Station and west of US Hwy 285, Parcel #R380509100080. The proposal would provide the necessary easement for and extend Nickerson Ave northeast to a new access point across from CR120. Utilities will be accessible from the Quarry Station Subdivision. A proposed final plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Public Hearing: Minor Subdivision Preliminary Plat – Little River Ranch Lot 98 – 1116 Caliente Ln
Monday, September 13th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., on Monday September 13th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission to review a Preliminary Plat submitted by Doug Carr for a proposed Minor Subdivision of a 1.65-acre lot owed by Little River Ranch HOA to be divided into 3 lots (1 – 0.64-acre lot, 1 – 0.50-acre lot, and 1 – 0.51-acre lot).
The subdivision is located within Little River Ranch II on the north side of Caliente Ln between Pinon Drive, and Little River Ln., Parcel #R380511300132, 1116 Caliente Ln, zoned T3 Sub-Urban Zone. A proposed preliminary plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Public Hearing: Variance Request to reduce the minimum Square Footage of a principal building– 280 Hot Springs Road
Monday, September 13th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., on Monday September 13th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission to review a variance request submitted by Angie Jensen for her property located at 280 Hot Springs Road. The applicant proposes to construct two 547sf detached single family residences on the property. Section 5.7.2.2 of the Poncha Springs Land Use Code requires “The habitable area of a principal building shall not be less than 800 square feet, excluding the parking area”. The applicant requests a variance to this section.
The property is located south of the South Arkansas River, on the west side of Hot Springs Road and east of US Hwy 285, Parcel #R380510300277, 280 Hot Springs Rd, zoned SD4 – Urban Resort District. The applicant proposes access for the two new buildings come from Hwy 285. A proposed site plan can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - In Person OR Telephone Attendance of Public. The Board of Trustees and Planning & Zoning Commission will meet in person at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 822 6016 4739. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82260164739 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.