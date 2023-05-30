PUBLIC

NOTICE

NOTICE

TO

CREDITORS

Estate of Dorothy Olson, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR030011

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before September 18, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Charlotte Selix

1604 H St.

Salida, CO 81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Charlotte Selix

1604 H St., Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-239-3608

E-mail: charlotte@selixlaw.com

FAX number: 719-539-3020

Atty. Reg. #: 57722

Published in The Mountain Mail May 16, 23 and 30, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.