PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday January 5, 2021 in the Commissioner’s meeting room at the Chaffee County Office Building, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, Colorado 81201 for the purpose of considering an ordinance extending the ban on new retail marijuana establishments (recreational marijuana) in all or any part of the unincorporated areas of the County. The proposed ordinance was introduced and read on December 8, 2020 during a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners at the Chaffee County Administration Building, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida.
Additional information and copies of the proposed ordinance are available at the Chaffee County Administrative Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, Colorado, during business hours. The proposed ordinance is also available on the Chaffee County website at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting and public hearing or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed Ordinance.
The proposed ordinance is set forth below.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01
TITLE: AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2021 THE BAN ON THE SUBMISSION, ACCEPTANCE OR PROCESSING OF APPLICATIONS AND THE LICENSING, PERMITTING OR OPERATION OF ANY RETAIL MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENT AS DEFINED BY THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION, ARTICLE XVIII, SECTION 16 IN UNINCORPORATED PORTIONS OF CHAFFEE COUNTY (EXCEPT APPLICATIONS AND LICENSES WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN EXISTING MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENTS), INCLUDING THE USE OF LAND FOR SUCH PURPOSE OR PURPOSES.
Recitals
A. On November 6, 2012, the voters of the State of Colorado adopted Amendment 64 of the Colorado Constitution (“Amendment 64”), which is codified as Article XVIII, § 16 of the Colorado Constitution.
B. Amendment 64 permits persons twenty-one years of age and older to possess, use, display, purchase or transport marijuana accessories or one ounce or less of marijuana, to grow limited amounts of marijuana, and manufacture and sell marijuana accessories.
C. As authorized by Amendment 64, the State Legislature enacted the Colorado Retail Marijuana Code, C.R.S. §§ 12-43.4-101, et seq.
D. Amendment 64 and C.R.S. § 12-43.4-104(3) provide that counties may choose to prohibit or license recreational marijuana establishments that sell, cultivate, manufacture, prepare, package, purchase, test or otherwise provide for or allow the use of marijuana or marijuana products.
E. The following provisions also give the County authority to impose temporary bans on such activities:
a. The Local Government Land Use Control Enabling Act, C.R.S. § 29-20-101, et seq.; C.R.S. § 30-11-101(2) concerning the authority of counties to adopt and enforce ordinances and resolutions regarding health, safety and welfare issues as otherwise prescribed by law;
b. C.R.S. § 30-11-107 concerning powers of the Boards of County Commissioners;
c. C.R.S. § 30-28-101, et seq. concerning the regulation of the use of structures in various zone districts throughout Chaffee County; and
d. C.R.S. § 30-28-115 concerning the promotion of the health, safety, convenience, order and/or welfare of the citizenry through the use of land use regulations.
F. The Board of County Commissioners (“BoCC”) has authority to exercise all County powers for the unincorporated areas of Chaffee County pursuant to C.R.S. § 30-11-103. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 30-15-401, the BoCC has the general enabling power to adopt ordinances for the control or licensing of those matters of purely local concern, and to do all acts and make all regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the present and future residents of Chaffee County.
G. Marijuana remains an illegal substance under federal law, specifically as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act found in Title II of the Comprehensive Drug Abuse and Control Act of 1970 (P.L. 91-513, 84 Stat. 1236), which creates uncertainties regarding certain aspects of allowing marijuana establishments.
H. Issues are developing surrounding marijuana establishments relating to enforcement of local and state regulations, monitoring and control of odors and the limited number of industrial zones within unincorporated Chaffee County.
I. Given the uncertainties under federal law, coupled with the number of potential new marijuana establishments in the County and enforcement, monitoring and control issues, the cultivation and processing of marijuana within Chaffee County presents regulatory issues and questions that the County’s current rules, regulations and ordinances do not adequately address.
J. As a result of such concerns and uncertainties, the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (the “BoCC”) imposed a temporary moratorium on new recreational marijuana cultivation or manufacturing establishments until the above described uncertainties can be adequately addressed in an amendment to the existing regulations (See Ordinances, 2013-02, 2014-02,2015-01, 2016-01, 2018-01, 2019-01, and 2020-01). The ban contains certain exceptions which allow for licensing of retail cultivation and manufacturing establishments in the Industrial Zone. Prior to initially imposing such ban, licenses were granted to six establishments. Currently, one of the six hold both recreational and medical licenses, two hold just recreational licenses, the other three, including a grandfathered operation, have relinquished their licenses or let them expire.
K. Given the ever-changing legal landscape regarding marijuana laws and regulations, the County needs additional time to adequately address the issues.
L. Because the County does not have adequate current regulations with respect to the potential number of marijuana establishments and the current concerns regarding odor and uncertainties regarding the enforcement and effect of federal law, the County will suffer irreparable harm if the temporary moratorium on the establishment of new businesses is not extended.
M. The duration of the ban imposed by this Ordinance is reasonable in length and is no longer than required for the County to properly investigate issues surrounding the cultivation and processing of marijuana under applicable law and if appropriate, adopt and implement any regulations deemed necessary with respect to businesses that cultivate, process and dispense marijuana.
N. An amendment to the existing ban on the submission, acceptance, or processing of applications and the licensing, permitting or operation of retail marijuana establishments described under Amendment 64 by extending the ban for one year would be in the best interests of the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Chaffee County.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHAFFEE COUNTY COLORADO:
Section 1. The foregoing recitals are incorporated herein and made a part of this ordinance.
Section 2. Except as set out in Section 4, a ban is hereby imposed until such date as the BoCC duly adopts regulations or December 31, 2021, whichever is earlier, on the submission, acceptance, or processing of applications and the licensing, permitting or operation of any retail marijuana establishment that sells, cultivates, manufactures, prepares, packages, purchases, tests, or otherwise provides for or allows the use of marijuana or marijuana products pursuant to Amendment 64 approved by the voters of the State of Colorado at the November 6, 2012, general election and codified as Article XVIII, § 16 of the Colorado Constitution, and upon the use of land for such purpose or purposes.
Section 3. During the pendency of this ban, Chaffee County staff shall review all laws and regulations enacted by the state or actions of the federal government regarding retail marijuana establishments and advise the BoCC of the same, and, if so directed by the BoCC, prepare regulations including but not limited to regulations governing the time, place, manner, or number of retail marijuana establishments.
Section 4.
4.1 This ordinance shall apply within the unincorporated territory of Chaffee County, but the ban imposed in Section 2 shall not apply to the following activities conducted by retail marijuana cultivation or manufacturing facilities that already have retail marijuana cultivation or manufacturing facility licenses that are in good standing with Chaffee County and the State of Colorado at the time of the activity and that have not lapsed:
a. Application for a renewal license for a retail marijuana cultivation or manufacturing facility.
b. An expansion in the number of plants allowed within an existing footprint on the same parcel.
c. An expansion of the operation’s footprint on the same parcel (such as adding a new building to an existing location). Such an expansion would require a new license with the County, subject to Section 4.2.
d. A geographic expansion (such as expanding operations onto additional parcels) of a retail marijuana cultivation or manufacturing facility. Such an expansion would require a new license with the County, subject to Section 4.2.
e. Conversion of a license from medical to recreational or the addition of a different type of license other than retail sales (for example, adding a manufacturing facility license to an operation that currently has a cultivation license). To the extent such a conversion or addition results in an expansion of the operation’s footprint or a geographic expansion, a new license with the County may be required, subject to Section 4.2.
f. Transfer of an entire operation to a new owner (a transfer of part of the operations is banned under Section 2).
4.2 For purposes of processing allowed applications involving allowed activity as set forth in Section 4.1, the “Local Licensing Authority” as that term is defined by C.R.S. § 12-43.4-103(7), shall be the same as the Local Licensing Authority under the Chaffee County Medical Marijuana Business Licensing Regulations adopted pursuant to Resolution 2012-28 (as amended from time to time) (the “MMJ Regulations”). An excepted facility seeking to be licensed under Section 4.1 must do so under the standards set forth in the MMJ Regulations.
Section 5. This ordinance shall in no way limit application and enforcement of any statutes of the State of Colorado but shall be in addition thereto.
Section 6. It shall be unlawful for any person to violate any provision of this ordinance.
Section 7. This ordinance may be enforced by any law enforcement officer or any other persons or positions designated by the BoCC as enforcement officers under this Ordinance.
Section 8. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 30-15-402, any arresting law enforcement officer enforcing this ordinance is authorized to utilize the penalty assessment procedure provided in C.R.S. § 16-2-201.
Section 9. Any person or entity that violates this ordinance shall be guilty of a class 2 petty offense. The fines, penalties and surcharges set forth in C.R.S. § 30-15-402 (as amended from time to time) shall apply to each separate violation. Unless otherwise provided by law, all fines and penalties, and the surcharge thereon, for the violation of this ordinance shall be paid to the treasury of the County.
Section 10. This ordinance shall be liberally construed so as to further its purposes.
Section 11. If any portion of this ordinance is held to be invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. The BoCC hereby declares this ordinance to be severable and further declares that it would have passed this ordinance and each part hereof irrespective of the fact that any one part be declared invalid.
Section 12. This ordinance relates to the regulation of a controlled substance under federal law and the adoption of this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of public health, safety and welfare and shall be effective upon adoption.
Section 13. All other ordinances or portions thereof inconsistent or conflicting with this ordinance or any portions hereof are repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict. This Ordinance is intended to replace Ordinances 2013-02, 2014-02, 2015-01, 2016-01, 2018-01, 2019-01, and 2020-01.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 22, 2020
