PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JO ANNETTE CLYDE aka JO A. CLYDE and JO CLYDE, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30041

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 4, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Rachael Clyde Benson,

Personal Representative

c/o Hannah Wurl and Kristofer M. Simms

Caplan and Earnest LLC

3107 Iris Avenue, Suite 100

Boulder, CO 80301

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Hannah J. Wurl, #52526

Kristofer M. Simms, #33044

CAPLAN AND EARNEST LLC

3107 Iris Avenue, Ste 100

Boulder, CO 80301

Phone Number: (303) 443-8010

E-mail: hwurl@celaw.com and

ksimms@celaw.com

FAX Number: (303) 440-3967

Published in The Mountain Mail December 3, 10 and 17, 2021

