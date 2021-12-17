PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JO ANNETTE CLYDE aka JO A. CLYDE and JO CLYDE, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30041
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 4, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Rachael Clyde Benson,
Personal Representative
c/o Hannah Wurl and Kristofer M. Simms
Caplan and Earnest LLC
3107 Iris Avenue, Suite 100
Boulder, CO 80301
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Hannah J. Wurl, #52526
Kristofer M. Simms, #33044
CAPLAN AND EARNEST LLC
3107 Iris Avenue, Ste 100
Boulder, CO 80301
Phone Number: (303) 443-8010
E-mail: hwurl@celaw.com and
FAX Number: (303) 440-3967
Published in The Mountain Mail December 3, 10 and 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.