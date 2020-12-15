PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
11/01/2020 - 11/30/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
327 Medical Professional Corp., 215.00; 4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 50.80; ACA Products, Inc., 1200.00; Accent USA, Inc., 258.00; Adobe Park Productions, LLC, 110.87; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 8140.81; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 568.69; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2861.44; Atmos Energy Corporation, 4471.29; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 125.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1273.71; AutoZone, 408.68; Badger Meter Inc, 7129.08; BBC Research and Consulting, 2131.25; BLM, 110.00; BoundTree Medical, 139.12; Brady Brothers Inc., 9534.13; Brian Allen, 1435.00; Brian Jefferson, 291.64; Business Solutions Leasing, 1374.72; Butala Construction Company, 53.92; Caleb Carr, 159.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 6059.00; Carol Babcock, 15.00; Carolyn P. Nelson, 440.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 49763.70; Cellco Partnership, 778.71; CenturyLink, 1381.04; Cesare, Inc, 1661.00; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 505.25; Chaffee County Commissioners, 110.00; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 28884.67; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1930.44; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 50.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.91; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 4682.67; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 9923.98; Clarion Associates LLC, 14429.75; Clay Sanders, 284.16; Clear Advantage Glass, LLC, 220.00; Colonial Life, 325.04; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 265.25; Colorado Department of Revenue, 50.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 10130.00; Colorado Municipal League, 6432.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 75.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 87.50; Constructive Solutions, 80.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 7300.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 140.58; CSI Group International, Inc., 746.56; Cumberland Industries LLC, 2415.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1375.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 89.81; DPC Industries, Inc., 787.50; EasYoke Management LLC, 276.30; Ehlers and Associates, 4500.00; Elavon, Inc, 2233.71; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 474.40; Ellyn Tia Pleiman, 420.00; Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., 2400.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 138.46; FCI IND INC, 6338.69; FDS Holdings, Inc, 618.09; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 1210.27; Fire and Police Pension Association, 38251.28; Fire Department Training Network, 60.00; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2112.13; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 943.10; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 585.79; Galls, LLC, 1051.88; Gobin’s Inc., 767.93; Grainger, 172.00; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 29612.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 996.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 177.22; Identifix Inc, 1428.00; Impresco LLC, 468.82; Indigo Water Group LLC, 496.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 27622.19; Jamison Bell, 36.00; Jason Haug, 587.72; Jim Smyth, 225.00; Johnny Apple Tree Care LLC, 2000.00; Kois Brothers Equipment Company Inc., 252.43; Koloski LLC, 1976.00; Kristy Falcon, 200.00; KW Construction and Restoration, 24750.00; Leonard Flores, 153.98; Lexipol LLC, 5733.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 401.45; Loran DeLong, 145.60; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 406.25; MACK Pack LLC, 350.71; Matthew Rampy, 95.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 3633.93; Michael S. Craig, 250.00; Michael Travis, 20.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 92.58; Mississippi Department of Human Services, 177.24; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 119.00; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1294.74; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 2731.35; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 180.60; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 1780.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 18277.10; Neenah Foundry Company, 1844.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 121.32; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pelino, Inc., 1997.50; Pinnacol Assurance, 486.73; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 1042.15; Psychological Dimensions, PC, 350.00; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; Rae Dotter, 277.50; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 662.20; Rob Martellaro, 15.49; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Salida Auto Parts, 869.14; Sarah Flake, 222.50; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 419.06; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 3250.50; Seventh Art Productions Ltd, 300.00; SGS North America Inc, 1888.53; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 762.50; Sirchie Acquisition Co, LLC, 278.75; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2241.67; Souled Out T-Shirts, LLC, 31.00; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 661.85; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1026.88; Stryker Sales Corporation, 863.60; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 300.00; Sydney Schieren, 240.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 410.60; The Neenan Company LLLP, 9000.00; Town & Country Salida Inc., 792.89; Tyler Business Forms, 1388.75; UMB Bank, N.A., 147636.00; US Postmaster, 1234.64; USA Blue Book, 1394.42; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 327.80; VISA, 20131.94; Vista Works, 2307.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 716.37; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 778.12; Winsupply of Salida, 3148.26; Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc., 1376.87; Xcel Energy - Salida, 18646.99; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 600.00
$628,361.36
Payroll Expenditure: November 2020,
$411,605.47
Total November Expenditures: $1,039,966.83
Published in The Mountain Mail December 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.