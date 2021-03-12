PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3008; ANGELVIEW LLC , a Texas limited liability company 5585 HWY 82, Twin Lakes, CO 81251 Applicant is an entity formed or registered under the laws of Texas and has complied with all applicable requirements of the State of Colorado and is in good standing with the office of the Colorado Secretary of State. (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Alan G. Hill | Ashley N. Pollock | Hill & Pollock, LLC, 1528 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202, (303) 993-4452)
Application for Water Storage Right, Appropriative Rights of Substitution and Exchange, and Approval of Plan for Augmentation
LAKE COUNTY
2. The purpose of this Application is to adjudicate three (3) water storage rights, conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange, and a plan for augmentation for three (3) off-channel ponds known respectively as AngelView Lake (“Lake”), AngelView Pond (“Pond”), and Angel View Feeder Pond (“Feeder Pond”) (collectively “Structures”). The Structures are located on Applicant’s property located in the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado (“AngelView Property”). See Exhibit A attached to the applicationfor a general locationmap depicting the AngelView Property. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.), and the legal description is attached as Exhibit B. No part of the AngelView Property lies within a designated groundwater basin. 3. The replacement and augmentation water for the conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange and plan for augmentation, respectively, will be delivered by the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Water”) pursuant to contract. Applicant is in the process of obtaining a long-term contract with Pueblo Water for a 20-year period commencing April 1, 2021 and terminating March 31, 2041 (“Pueblo Water Contract”). The Pueblo Water sources include stored water at Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, and Twin Lakes Reservoir; or from direct flow transmountain water rights; with the sources of such water to be at the option of Pueblo Water, but such sources do not include Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. At the option of Pueblo Water, such sources may be changed from time to time to suit the operational convenience of Pueblo Water. 4. To the extent that the water storage rights and/or the appropriative right of substitution and exchange claimed herein might involve the same source of water and derived from the same point of diversion from the same stream as a prior application for a water right or conditional water right filed in the preceding year by a different applicant, adjudication of this Application may relate back to the date of filing of that prior application. § 37-92-306.1, C.R.S. 5. An application is pending before this Court made by David Smith and Mai-Lan Huynh in Case No. 20CW3086 filed on December 30, 2020 and amended on January 12, 2021, which may include claims that involve the same source of water and derived from the same point of diversion as this Application. 6. The Applicant in the captioned matter timely filed a statement of opposition to the prior application on February 23, 2021. 7. This application is made within sixty days of the prior application. 8. The Applicant has met the conditions of § 37-92-306.1, C.R.S., and, therefore, requests that adjudication of this Application relate back to December 30, 2020. Specifically, Applicant asserts that the three water storage rights and the appropriative right of substitution and exchange claimed in this Application are senior to the rights claimed in Case No. 20CW3086. FIRST CLAIM FOR RELIEF Adjudication of Water Storage Rights 9. Name of Structure: AngelView Lake Prior decree: None. Legal description: W ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Location of Structure: UTM coordinates - Easting: 381052.67, Northing: 4327532.39, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography, USGS topographic maps and surveys. Source: Bartlett Gulch, tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River and/or Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River. Name and capacity of ditch or ditches used to fill AngelView Lake: Name of Ditch: AngelView Ditch. Location of Structure: PLSS: NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Point of Diversion: UTM coordinates - Easting: 380842.71, Northing: 4327595.05, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Name of Ditch: AngelView Pipeline. Location of Structure: PLSS: NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Point of Diversion: UTM coordinates - Easting: 380765.15, Northing: 4327705.45, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Date of appropriation: December 31, 1978. How appropriation initiated: Construction of the lake. Date water applied to beneficial use: May 26, 1985. Amount claimed: 5.0 acre-feet, absolute. AngelView Ditch rate of diversion: 6 cfs, absolute. AngelView Pipeline rate of diversion: 6 cfs, conditional. Use: Recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic. Surface area of high-water line: 1.1 acres. Vertical Height of Dam: 8 ft. Length of Dam: 100 ft. Total capacity of AngelView Lake in acre-feet: 5.0 acre-feet. Name and address of owner of land on which structure for water right is located: AngelView LLC, 5585 HWY 82, Twin Lakes, CO 81251. Applicant requests that the court enter a decree for the water storage rights claimed in AngelView Lake. 10. Name of Structure: AngelView Pond Prior decree: None. Legal description: N ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Location of Structure: UTM coordinates - Easting: 381294.42, Northing: 4327659.30, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography, USGS topographic maps and surveys. Source: Bartlett Gulch, tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River and/or Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River. Name and capacity of ditch or ditches used to fill AngelView Pond: Name of Ditch: AngelView Ditch Location of Structure: PLSS: NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Point of Diversion: UTM coordinates - Easting: 380842.71, Northing: 4327595.05, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Name of Ditch: AngelView Pipeline. Location of Structure: PLSS: NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Point of Diversion: UTM coordinates - Easting: 380765.15, Northing: 4327705.45, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Date of appropriation: December 31, 1978. How appropriation initiated: Construction of the pond. Date water applied to beneficial use: May 26, 1985. Amount claimed: 1.5 acre-feet, absolute. AngelView Ditch rate of diversion: 6 cfs, absolute. AngelView Pipeline rate of diversion: 6 cfs, conditional. Use: Recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic. Surface area of high-water line: 0.4 acres. Vertical Height of Dam: 10 ft Length of Dam: 60 ft. Total capacity of AngelView Pond in acre-feet: 1.5 acre-feet. Name and address of owner of land on which structure for water right is located: AngelView LLC, 5585 HWY 82, Twin Lakes, CO 81251. Applicant requests that the court enter a decree for the water storage rights claimed AngelView Pond. 11. Name of Structure: AngelView Feeder Pond Prior decree: None Legal description: N ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Location of Structure: UTM coordinates - Easting: 381303.39, Northing: 4327628.44, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps and surveys. Source: Bartlett Gulch, tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River and/or Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River. Name and capacity of ditch or ditches used to fill AngelView Feeder Pond: Name of Ditch: AngelView Ditch Location of Structure: PLSS: NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Point of Diversion: UTM coordinates - Easting: 380842.71, Northing: 4327595.05, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Name of Ditch: AngelView Pipeline Location of Structure: PLSS: NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Point of Diversion: UTM coordinates - Easting: 380765.15, Northing: 4327705.45, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Date of appropriation: September 22, 2020. How appropriation initiated: Construction of the Pond. Date water applied to beneficial use: NA. Amount claimed: 0.05 acre-feet, conditional. AngelView Ditch rate of diversion: 6 cfs, conditional. AngelView Pipeline rate of diversion: 6 cfs, conditional. Use: Recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic. Surface area of high-water line: 0.015 acres. Vertical Height of Dam: 3 ft. Length of Dam: 15 ft. Total capacity of AngelView Feeder Pond in acre-feet: 0.05 acre-feet. Name and address of owner of land on which structure for water right is located: AngelView LLC, 5585 HWY 82, Twin Lakes, CO 81251 Applicant requests that the court enter a decree for the water storage rights claimed AngelView Feeder Pond. SECOND CLAIM FOR RELIEF Conditional Appropriative Rights of Substitution and Exchange 12. Applicant seeks conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange to replace evaporation and out-of-priority diversions to storage in the Lake, the Pond and the Feeder Pond that are otherwise not legally exempt from priority administration. Water will be delivered by Pueblo Water pursuant to the Pueblo Water Contract at the lower terminus/exchange from locations, and Applicant will claim credit for this water at the upstream terminus/exchange to locations. The appropriative right of substitution and exchange would allow Applicant to keep the Lake, the Pond, and the Feeder Pond full of water at times when curtailment or release would otherwise be required. Name of Exchanges: AngelView Exchange No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4. Location: Downstream terminus/exchange from locations: Confluence of Bartlett Gulch and Twin Lakes Reservoir at the following locations. Twin Lakes Point 1. PLSS: NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates - Easting: 381295.69, Northing: 4326845.50, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Twin Lakes Point 2. PLSS: NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates - Easting: 381422.96, Northing: 4327008.79, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. Upstream terminus/exchange to locations: Beaver Pond on Bartlett Gulch. PLSS: NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates - Easting: 380748.99, Northing: 4327681.03, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography, USGS topographic maps and surveys. AngelView Ditch on Bartlett Gulch. PLSS: NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates - Easting: 380842.71, Northing: 4327595.05, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography, USGS topographic maps and surveys. AngelView Exchange No. 1 Downstream Terminus: Twin Lakes Point 1 Upstream Terminus: Beaver Pond on Bartlett Gulch AngelView Exchange No. 2 Downstream Terminus: Twin Lakes Point 1 Upstream Terminus: AngelView Ditch on Bartlett Gulch AngelView Exchange No. 3 Downstream Terminus: Twin Lakes Point 2 Upstream Terminus: Beaver Pond on Bartlett Gulch AngelView Exchange No. 4 Downstream Terminus: Twin Lakes Point 2 Upstream Terminus: AngelView Ditch on Bartlett Gulch Appropriation Date: September 15, 2020 for each exchange. How appropriation initiated: Filing of Substitute Water Supply Plan request with the Office of the State Engineer and providing notification to all parties who have subscribed to the Substitute Water Supply Plan Notification List for Water Division No.2. Water to be used for replacement: The water rights or sources of water that may be used for replacement include the following, pursuant to the Pueblo Water Contract: Fully consumable water owned or controlled by Pueblo Water. All water to be used in this augmentation plan provided by Pueblo Water must be decreed or otherwise legally available for augmentation purposes. Applicant has an agreement with Pueblo Water to lease up to 12 a.f. per year of transmountain or other fully consumable water that expires on March 31, 2041. The source of such water is unspecified in the lease but may include Pueblo Water’s water stored in Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, from direct flow transmountain water or from any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, the sources of which are at the option of Pueblo Water, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes, but such sources do not include Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. Water deliveries may include, without limitation, water stored in Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14,15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T.11S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P.M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, and reusable return flows. The sources of such water may include, but are not limited to, the water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 84CW177(B), District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 90CW340, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 95CW321, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 90CW55, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; and 04CW130, District Court, Water Div. No. 2. Amount: Exchange rate: 6 cfs, conditional, for each exchange. Volume: 12 acre-feet total for all exchanges. Applicant requests that the court enter a decree for the AngelView appropriative rights of substitution and exchange described herein. THIRD CLAIM FOR RELIEF Approval of Plan for Augmentation 13. Applicant seeks a decree approving a plan for augmentation to augment or replace evaporation and out-of-priority diversions to storage in the Lake, the Pond and the Feeder Pond that are otherwise not legally exempt from priority administration. Water will be delivered by Pueblo Water pursuant to the Pueblo Water Contract from the sources, and at the points, described herein. Approval of the plan for augmentation would allow Applicant to keep the Lake, Pond, and Feeder Pond full of water at times when curtailment or release would otherwise be required. 14. Structures to be Augmented: Evaporation from the Lake, Pond, and the Feeder Pond and diversions to storage in the Lake and the Pond described in the First Claim for Relief herein when evaporation and/or diversions under the new water storage rights are out of priority and required to be curtailed. 15. Sources of Water to be Used for Augmentation: The water rights or sources of water that may be used for augmentation in this augmentation plan include the following, pursuant to the Pueblo Water Contract: Fully consumable water owned or controlled by Pueblo Water. All water to be used in this augmentation plan provided by Pueblo Water must be decreed or otherwise legally available for augmentation purposes. Applicant has an agreement with Pueblo Water to lease up to 12 a.f. per year of transmountain or other fully consumable water that expires on March 31, 2041. The source of such water is unspecified in the lease but may include Pueblo Water’s water stored in Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, from direct flow transmountain water or from any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, the sources of which are at the option of Pueblo Water, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes, but such sources do not include Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. Water deliveries may include, without limitation, water stored in Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14,15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T.11S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P.M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, and reusable return flows. The sources of such water may include, but are not limited to, the water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 84CW177(B), District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 90CW340, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 95CW321, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 90CW55, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; and 04CW130, District Court, Water Div. No. 2. Statement of Plan for Augmentation 16. The plan for augmentation is intended to allow for out-of-priority evaporation, and diversions to storage in the Applicant’s Lake, Pond and the Feeder Pond as necessary to keep the Lake, Pond, and Feeder Pond full at all times. 17. Diversions in excess of the volume needed to keep the Lake, Pond, and Feeder Pond full are returned to Twin Lakes via overflow outlet structures on the Lake, Pond, and Feeder Pond. 18. To the extent that diversions to storage are not legally exempt from priority administration, the proposed plan for augmentation will replace out-of-priority diversions to storage in the Applicant’s Pond in the time, amount, and location to prevent material injury to the vested water rights of others. When the water storage rights for the Lake, Pond, and Feeder Pond are in priority, then diversions to storage will not require replacement. The total combined annual diversions to storage necessary to replace evaporation from the Lake, Pond, and Feeder Pond and the AngelView Ditch is estimated at approximately 5 acre-feet annually. 19. Applicant’s plan for augmentation will replace out-of-priority diversions as necessary to meet the lawful requirements of senior diverters at the time and location and to the extent that seniors would be deprived of their lawful entitlement. The operation of Applicant’s plan for augmentation will not injuriously affect the owners of or persons entitled to use water rights under vested water rights or decreed conditional water rights. WHEREFORE, Applicant prays for a decree adjudicating the three water storage rights (including absolute and conditional rights) and conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange described herein, that said adjudication of this Application relate back to December 30, 2020, pursuant to § 37-92-306.1, C.R.S., and approving the plan for augmentation described herein; finding that the proposed plan for augmentation is contemplated by law and approving the plan; finding that the owners and users of vested water rights and conditional water rights will not be adversely affected by depletions from the Lake, the Pond and the Feeder Pond if the proposed appropriative right of substitution and exchange and augmentation plan are operated under the terms and conditions of a decree entered herein; and for such further relief as the court deems proper.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 5th day of March 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
________________________________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail March 12, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.