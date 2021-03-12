PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
ORDINANCE #2021-1
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 6.13 – ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS OF THE PONCHA SPRINGS LAND USE CODE
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs is a Colorado statutory municipality governed by its elected Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority pursuant to C.R.S. §31-15-101, et seq. and§31-16-101, et seq. to adopt and enforce all ordinances; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority to adopt and enforce ordinances governing land use, zoning and the development of land pursuant to, among other authority CRS 31-23-101 et seq. and 29-20-101, et seq.; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission is charged with the duty of reviewing the Land Use Code and making recommendations to the Board of Trustees regarding any needed changes; and
WHEREAS, Section 6.13.3.3 of the Land Use Code contradicts Table 12 – Specific Function and Use within the Land Use Code; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees wishes to confirm the purpose of Accessory Dwelling Units as identified in section 6.13.1 is provide viable housing opportunities for working residents and allow employees to live within the fabric of the community; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees believes that the Land Use Code is an important guide and needs to be accurate; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs Planning Commission has made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to clarify and amend section 6.13 of the Land Use Code; and
WHEREAS, The Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Trustees have reviewed the following Land Use Code amendments and find that they are to the benefit of the community and promote a more concise understanding and administration of the Land Use Code.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO, BOARD OF TRUSTEES:
Section 1. Section 6.13 of the Town of Poncha Springs Land Use Code is amended as follows:
6.13.3 General: The following regulations shall apply to all approved accessory dwelling units.
6.13.3.1. A primary residence may have no more than one (1) ADU. Should a duplex be constructed on a lot where permitted and the lot cannot be split any further to meet minimum lot width and minimum lot size as identified in Table 15, then the second unit of the duplex shall be considered the one (1) allowed ADU.
6.13.3.2. An ADU may not be accessory to another ADU.
6.13.3.3. Should the intent be to construct a duplex on a lot large enough to be further split and simultaneously construct an ADU or ADU’s a Duplex Conversion Plat splitting the lot shall be submitted for administrative approval and recorded prior to issuance of Certificate of Occupancy on any of the dwelling unit.
6.13.3.3. The Town Board of Trustees, in accordance with the procedures, standards and limitations of this Code shall approve, approve with conditions or disapprove a land use application for an accessory dwelling unit under a W1 Warrant. An Accessory Dwelling Unit is permitted or not permitted based on zone per Table 12 – Specific Function and Use.
6.13.4.3.2. An ADU must have separately accessible utilities. This does not preclude shared services. An additional tap fee shall not be required for an ADU, unless the increased demand requires an increase in service line size based on total fixture count of the dwellings served by the line
6.13.4.6 The ADU shall be detached from the primary residence. An ADU located above a detached garage or storage area shall qualify as a detached ADU. No other interior connections to the primary residence or portions thereof, shall qualify the ADU as detached. ADUs connected to the primary residence by a backbuilding are permitted by W1 Warrant only.
6.13.4.10. The ADU shall be restricted to lease periods of no less than six (6) months thirty (30) days in duration or as otherwise required by the Town.
Section 2. Conflicting Ordinances Repealed. Any ordinance of the Town which conflicts with the provisions of this ordinance is hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect thirty (30) days following publication as provided by law.
PASSED AND APPROVED, this 25th day of _January_, 2020 by the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees.
___~_____________________
Ralph B. Scanga, Mayor
ATTEST:
__~__________________________
Brian Berger Administrative
Officer/Clerk/Treasurer
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail March 12, 2021
Posted at the Town Hall on __January 26th__, 2021
(corrections are as follows:
additions = bold italics,
previous deletions = strikethrough)
