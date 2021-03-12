PUBLIC NOTICE
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
TO ALL INTERESTED GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES AND PUBLIC GROUPS:
As required by guidelines for the preparation of environmental impact statements, an environmental review has been performed on the proposed action below:
Project: Salida Low Zone Waterline Replacement and Pasquale Springs Tank Replacement
Location: City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado
Project No.: 142422 D-I
Total Cost: $4,425,450
Project Description
The proposed project consists of replacement of an existing water transmission main, and improvements at the treatment plant at Pasquale Springs including replacement of the pump station and disinfection facilities. The project will be funded by a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan in the amount of $4,184,000 at an interest rate of 1.5%. The project does not anticipate an increase in user rates.
The review process did not indicate that significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed action. Consequently, a preliminary decision not to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been made. The action is taken on the basis of a careful review of the engineering report, environmental assessment, and other supporting data that are on file in the Water Quality Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and are available for public review upon request.
Comments supporting or disagreeing with this decision may be submitted for consideration to:
Matt Alms, Compliance Specialist
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
WQCD-GLU-B2
4300 Cherry Creek Drive South
Denver, CO 80246-1530
After evaluation of the comments received, the Division will make a final decision; however, no administrative decision will be taken on the project for at least 30 calendar days after publication of the Finding of No Significant Impact.
/s/ Jennifer Opila
Jennifer Opila
Division Director
Water Quality Control Division
Published in The Mountain Mail March 12, 2021
