FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.