PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date of Publication: 10/23/2020
City of Salida
448 E. First Street, Suite 112
Salida, CO 81201
(719) 539-4555
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Salida and Commonwealth Development Corporation.
REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about November 10th, 2020 the City of Salida will submit a request to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for the release of CDBG funds, under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the following project:
Project Title: Salida Ridge
Purpose: Construction of 48-unit multifamily residential community, comprised of (2) 24-unit 3-story garden-style walkup buildings. The 1, 2, & 3-bedroom units are set aside for families and individuals making 30-50% of Area Median Income. Construction is set to commence in March 2021 with completion occurring 12 months later.
Location: Northeast corner of Hwy 50 and Vandaveer Road, Salida, CO 81201
Estimated Cost: Estimated HUD funding: $720,000 (CDBG), Estimated total project cost: $12,917,984
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of Salida has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. An Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), therefore, is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of Salida’s City Hall located at 448 E. First Street, Suite 112 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to Salida’s Community Development Department, located in the City Hall at 448 E. First Street, Suite 112. All comments received by Monday, November 9, 2020 will be considered by the City of Salida prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The City of Salida certifies to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs that P.T. Wood in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Salida to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO THE RELEASE OF FUNDS
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Salida’s certification for a period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are made on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Salida; (b) the City of Salida has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before the approval of a release of funds by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs; or (d) another Federal agency, acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504, has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections to Release of Funds’ section: The final two sentences of the objection section should, for the foreseeable future, state the following. “Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Bret Hillberry, Environmental Compliance Officer, at bret.hillberry@state.co.us. Potential objectors should contact bret.hillberry@state.co.us to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
P.T. Wood, Mayor – City of Salida
Published in The Mountain Mail October 23, 2020
