PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
NOTICE is hereby given by the Board of Trustees for the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado, that final settlement of contracts with Electric Power and Process, Inc. for the Water Infrastructure Improvements Project – Well 7 Addition will be held at the regular meeting of the Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees on the 22nd day of November 2021, at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242. Payment to contractor is scheduled to be released no sooner than November 23rd, 2021.
Any person co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender or other supplies used or consumed by the Contractors, or their sub-contractors, in or about the performance of the work contracted to be performed who has not been paid by the Contractors or their subcontractor may file with the Town of Poncha Springs a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim.
Upon receipt of such claim, on or before the date and time of such final settlement, the Town of Poncha Springs shall withhold from all payments to the Contractors sufficient funds to ensure the payment of said claim. The Town of Poncha Springs shall hold such funds until the claim has been paid as filed or withdrawn. Such funds shall not be withheld longer than ninety (90) days following the date fixed for final settlement unless an action is commenced within that time to enforce such unpaid claims and a notice of lis pendens is filed with the Town of Poncha Springs.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.